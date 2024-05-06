Highlights Ralf Rangnick took charge of his final match as Manchester United manager against Crystal Palace in May 2022.

David de Gea, Fred and Edinson Cavani were among the starters as United lost 1-0 in their final game of the season.

United replaced Rangnick with Erik ten Hag, who advised the club that he did not want the Austrian to stay on in a planned consultancy role.

The make-up of Manchester United's squad has changed a lot since Ralf Rangnick left Old Trafford but the mood around the club is similarly glum to how it was two years ago. Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December 2021 but could not arrest the team's slump and United finished sixth, 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag arrived as the club's new manager that summer and Rangnick's planned consultancy role was scrapped at the Dutchman's behest. After an encouraging first season in charge Ten Hag's side has regressed this season and they are on course for a disappointing league finish.

Rangnick's final match in charge of United came away to Crystal Palace and only five of the players who lined up at Selhurst Park in May 2022 are still at the club today.

Ralf Rangnick's final Manchester United team (vs Crystal Palace, May 2022) Goalkeeper David de Gea Right-back Diogo Dalot Centre-back Harry Maguire Centre-back Victor Lindelof Left-back Alex Telles Central midfield Fred Central midfield Scott McTominay Attacking midfield Bruno Fernandes Right wing Anthony Elanga Left wing Hannibal Mejbri Striker Edinson Cavani Substitute Shola Shoretire Substitute Alejandro Garnacho Substitute Juan Mata

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ralf Rangnick had the lowest win percentage of any United manager since 1972, winning just 11 (37.93 per cent) of his 29 matches.

Goalkeeper

David de Gea

David de Gea, who remains a free agent, won the Premier League's Golden Glove award for keeping the most clean sheets in the division during his final season at United but did not fill his defenders with confidence with the ball at his feet.

The Spaniard's United exit was not particularly pretty. United had initially planned on keeping De Gea up until the final stages of last season, when Ten Hag U-turned following a string of mistakes against Sevilla, West Ham and Manchester City.

The mistake against City for their winning goal in the FA Cup final prompted Ten Hag to hint that a change would be made over the summer. "Say it like this, we are in the right direction," he said. "But there are occasions in the game, issues in the game we have to improve, definitely, if we want to make the next step and win trophies."

Defence

Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles

Brazilian defender Alex Telles is the only member of United's back four that lined up at Selhurst Park two years ago who is no longer at the club. Telles arrived at Old Trafford in 2020 and he was seen by many as a bargain buy, arriving for around £15 million from Porto.

However, after a promising start to life in Manchester, Telles was soon displaced by Luke Shaw and never really rediscovered his best form. Telles spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Sevilla before signing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, where he is teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo, last year.

Diogo Dalot has enjoyed a fruitful 2023-24 season with United, while Harry Maguire has also somewhat restored his reputation after a couple of difficult years. Victor Lindelof, however, has been beset by a series of muscular injuries.

Midfield

Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes

United fans were boastful when they ended up with Fred amid interest from Manchester City, but they were ultimately left feeling short-changed by the Brazilian, who was signed for around £50million in 2018. Fred had his moments in a United shirt but did not perform at a high level consistently enough and he left the club to sign for Fenerbahce in 2023.

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes have been among United's better players during a difficult 2023-24 season, with McTominay chipping in with several significant goals and Fernandes, who was appointed captain last summer, consistently performing at a high intensity while others around him flounder.

Attack

Anthony Elanga, Hannibal Mejbri, Edinson Cavani

None of the forwards who lined up at Palace are currently part of Ten Hag's squad. Anthony Elanga was a favourite of Rangnick's but saw minimal game time under Ten Hag in 2022-23 and was sold to Nottingham Forest, where he has posted better Premier League figures than any of United's forwards.

Hannibal Mejbri figured sporadically at the beginning of the season but his first-team minutes soon fizzled out and he joined Sevilla on loan in January, where he has again struggled for game time. Edinson Cavani, meanwhile, is currently at Boca Juniors having joined the legendary Argentine club in 2023, a year after leaving United to sign for LaLiga club Valencia.

Substitutes

Shola Shoretire, Alejandro Garnacho, Juan Mata

Shola Shoretire remains the youngest player to represent United in European competition, making his debut as a 17-year-old in a Europa League game in 2021. Shoretire has not kicked on quite like United might have hoped and he has not figured for the first team since his substitute appearance at Palace.

Alejandro Garnacho, of course, is a mainstay in United's team after impressing at youth level following his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2020. Juan Mata, meanwhile, is without a club at the moment after leaving Japanese side Vissel Kobe. Mata joined Galatasaray from United in 2022 and spent a season with the Turkish side before moving to Japan.