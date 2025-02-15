Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is often credited for inventing the Gegenpressing tactic. He has had some telling things to say about Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Although he was somewhat maligned while at Old Trafford, many things he said were right about the club. So this is a man and coach whose opinion on football is to be respected.

When the German was asked who the best two players of all time were, it might not come as a surprise that he didn't pick any players from his time at Old Trafford. The two he did select were a duo who always make a top 10 list of best-ever players. Rangnick picked them based on their talent and how they have influenced him as a coach.

The First Modern Number 10

Dutch legend Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff was the Dutch master who led Ajax to three European Cup triumphs in a row in the early 1970s. For Rangnick, Cruyff had an impact on him as a player and a coach.

"I remember when I was 13, 14, playing for the youth team in my home club. I asked my coach if I could play with no.14 [Cruyff’s number]. At the time, it was completely abnormal because you had numbers from one to 11 and the coach allowed me to play with the reserve-team number 14 on the back of my shirt."

Cruyff's style of football was all about having vision and using your brain, as well as having fantastic ability with the ball. As well as playing for Barcelona, he also managed them to their first-ever European Cup win, when Ronald Koeman's extra-time free-kick gave them a 1-0 win over Sampdoria at Wembley in the 1992 final.

Argentina's Original Playmaking Genius

Diego Maradona gets the nod

Diego Maradona had some of his best performances on the international stage in the blue and white stripes of Argentina. He did, of course, excel for Napoli, who he inspired to win their first Serie A title. Although he did once reveal that two English clubs came close to signing him early on in his career.

Maradona's finest hour came in the 1986 World Cup final, where Argentina beat West Germany - which is Rangnick's homeland. The German would have been 28 back then, but he is clear that the diminutive genius should be included in the greatest-ever list.

"I think there are quite a few who would come into consideration, but I think definitely Diego Maradona is one of them to name."

Very few could argue with Rangnick's two choices, as both Cruyff and Maradona were two of the most revolutionary players of all time.