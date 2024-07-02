Highlights Ralf Rangnick's 1998 interview on pressing the opposition caused a stir among the football elite of the time.

His approach focused on zonal marking and pressing, shifting from man-marking and specific task-led defending.

Despite opposition at the time, managers like Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp would be inspired by the ideas.

It is 26 years since current Austria coach Ralf Rangnick gave his notorious German television interview about pressing the opposition, which inadvertently infuriated an older generation of those in the German footballing establishment. They hit back at Rangnick, questioning his judgment. Although history has shown the current Austria coach's judgment has always tended to be sound. While many of the elder statesmen of the German game shared their opinions, a young, new generation of coaches from the country were taking notes, with Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and current German head coach Julian Nagelsmann all being self-confessed admirers of Rangnick. So what exactly happened on German TV to cause such a stir 26 years ago? GIVEMESPORT takes a look back.

At the time, Rangnick was a 40-year-old coach a year into a coaching role at Ulm, who would go on that season to steer the club to the second tier of German football. So, he was anything but a household name. Yet the programme, ZDF Sportstudio, was a late night show, that wanted to go beyond simply showing match highlights, they wanted to have discussions about football. Although West Germany had won the World Cup in 1990 and Germany had been victorious in the 1996 European Championships, in 1998, the year the interview had been aired, Germany had been beaten hands down 3-0 to Croatia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, leading some to believe that German coaching methods were outdated.

Related Gegenpressing explained: Origins of famous soccer tactic Explaining the origins of gegenpressing, including Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

Ralf Rangnick Coaching History Teams coached include: Stuttgart, Schalke, Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, Manchester United, Austria Bundesliga Matches 294 Bundesiga Match Wins 121 Honours DFB-Pokal (2011)

How Ralf Rangnick Inspired the Next Generation of German Coaches

Suffocating the opposition through pressing

Rangnick had Ulm playing with a back four, while also deploying zonal marking, as opposed to man-marking, which caught the attention of the show. Dressed in all black, Rangnick would go on to clearly unpack his team's approach to pressing the opposition. Speaking in the measured tones of a university professor, a nickname he would later be given, Rangnick described a back four in his teams as a means to an end, due to the fact that he trains his teams to press the opposition, with a strong desire to always try to attack and outnumber the opponent in possession with at least one player, in what was a shift from man marking, or specific task led defending, to an approach that focused on the risk being presented by the opposition at any given time.

For Rangnick's teams to do so effectively, each player needs to know they are covered by a team-mate when they go to press, but when they do so, the entire defense can shift into pressing, almost suffocating, their opponents in the pursuit of winning the ball as opposed to simply passively defending their goal. What seems fairly conventional now, was not then, and Rangnick's presentation gained several rounds of applause from the studio audience.

Related 6 Things Ralf Rangnick Was Right About at Manchester United Ralf Rangnick was not afraid to call out Manchester United's shortcomings during his brief spell as the club's interim manager.

Not Everyone as so Impressed With Rangnick

German great Beckenbauer was dismissive

Not everyone was equally impressed. The late Franz Beckenbauer, widely regarded as the greatest ever German footballer, was scathing in his remarks, as recounted by Raphael Honigstein’s Das Reboot.

"All this talk about the system is nonsense. "Other players can do more with the ball, our players cannot. Four at the back with zonal marking or a sweeper, it doesn’t matter. Four at the back can be fatal."

Then German national team manager Erich Ribbeck was particularly irritated with Rangnick's presentation.

"I’m disappointed about the overblown discussion about tactical systems, like a colleague of mine pedalling banalities on ZDF Sportstudio as if the coaches in the Bundesliga were all total idiots."

It wasn't simply Rangnick's methods that stuck in the craw, it was the suggestion that the idea most were using about having a back four and man marking was outdated, and worse still, causing the Germans to lag behind the world's elite. There may have been something in Rangnick's detached persona that further wound up the establishment. Either way, Ribbech would go on to lead Germany to the 2000 European Championships, in which they were eliminated in the group stages having finished bottom with only a single point.

Related Bayern Munich Fans Start Petition as Rangnick Could Replace Tuchel Thousands of Bayern Munich fans are signing a petition after it was confirmed that Ralf Rangnick is in talks to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel remain very deferential when talking about Rangick, with Klopp in particular using an aggressive form of pressing to lead Liverpool to the the Champions League and their first English title in 30 years. Then there is Rangnick himself, head coach of what was unfancied Austria, who now appear as a dark horse for Euro 2024. If there is a message, it is to dismiss Ralf Rangnick at your peril.

Stats via Transfermarkt.