Summary Ralf Rangnick highlighted United's deep-rooted issues and insisted the club required open-heart surgery.

Anthony Elanga has thrived at Forest post-United departure, showcasing more goal contributions than his former teammates.

Forest's resurgence under Nuno Espirito Santo places Elanga and the team on track for European football.

During his brief stint as Manchester United interim boss, Ralf Rangnick laid bare the harsh realities that the club’s oblivious hierarchy was too stubborn to acknowledge. Perhaps the most memorable moment of his tenure was when he compared United’s issues to "open-heart surgery" and claimed Liverpool were "six years ahead".

“You don’t even need glasses to see and analyse where the problems are,” he said. “Now it’s about how do we solve them? It’s not enough to do some minor amendments – cosmetic things. In medicine, you would say that this is an operation of the open heart." The now Austrian manager's words struck like a surgeon’s scalpel, cutting through the illusion of quick fixes and exposing the deep-rooted issues, like a doctor telling a patient they need more than just a bandage - they needed a full-blown operation.

Related 6 Things Ralf Rangnick Was Right About at Manchester United Ralf Rangnick was not afraid to call out Manchester United's shortcomings during his brief spell as the club's interim manager.

Needless to say, United's open-heart surgery is still waiting for a hospital date to be booked. Red Devils' fans' hopes that a new structure under Sir Jim Ratcliffe would usher in the changes Rangnick envisioned have all but evaporated, leaving them to watch helplessly as other clubs surge forward while they remain mired in decline. One such example of a club rising from the ashes is Nottingham Forest, whose phoenix-like rebirth echoes the glory days of the 1970s under Brian Clough.

At the heart of this renaissance under Nuno Espirito Santo, as the Tricky Trees sit inside the top four, is a familiar face to the Old Trafford faithful - a player once adored by Rangnick in 2022, and now proving the German was right all along for eanting to keep him. That player is none other than Anthony Elanga.

Rangnick Was Desperate To Keep Elanga At Old Trafford

The Swedish winger has since proven he's worth his weight in gold

Little attention was paid when Elanga - one of the fastest players in Europe this season - left United in the summer of 2023 to join Nottingham Forest, but he has shown just why he was rated so highly by Rangnick, scoring eight times and registering 14 assists in the Premier League for his new club over the last two campaigns, including a goal and assist apiece against league leaders Liverpool this time around.

That's 22 direct goal contributions, which is more than Alejandro Garnacho (15), Marcus Rashford (14) and Antony (two) have managed since the start of last season. Elanga had wanted to leave United on loan due to a lack of game time when Rangnick arrived in December 2021 but quickly won his new manager over.

Related The 9 Players Ralf Rangnick Recommended to Manchester United Manchester United may wish they'd paid closer attention to Ralf Rangnick's recommendations.

"I must say from the very first day from my first training session, he showed up," Rangnick said, per BBC Sport, in 2022. "l had heard his name before, and I was in my hotel room watching videos of him on YouTube, I thought this boy was really good."

“In the first training session he was the player with the best training performance in that session, so I asked my colleagues and my staff about him and found out that he had almost already decided to leave the club on loan," Rangnick also recalled in 2022.

“The week after that I told him 'listen, I want you to stay, I want to see how you do in training and in the games until the closure of the transfer window.'"

Once again showcasing just how short-fused those pulling the strings at United were, they completely disregarded Rangnick's keen eye for talent, offloading Elanga to Forest for a mere £15m less than a year later. But as the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure—and in this case, it’s safe to say that United’s discarded gem has proven to be Forest’s prized find.

Elanga Now Excelling Under Nuno Espirito Santo

At the time of writing, Nottingham Forest sit third in the Premier League with 12 wins from their first 21 games. They have already earned more points than the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign, and under Nuno Espirito Santo, the Tricky Trees are storming towards European qualification for the first time since 1995.

Two-time Champions League-winning manager Brian Clough once famously declared, "I hope anybody’s not stupid enough to write us off." Decades later, it feels like history is repeating itself. With Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White, and a host of others - anchored by a rock-solid defence - Forest seem destined to emulate the glory of their legendary predecessors from the '70s.

Elanga is also among those enjoying life on the banks of the River Trent. Speaking before the game against Liverpool, where the Swede assisted Wood's opener, Elanga revealed: "At Man United I felt like I was playing for the sake of playing.

"I want to find ways to learn and improve and coming to a different team, a different type of status and stuff allowed me to properly find ways to improve. I feel like here is a really, really big family club that everyone is really together. I’m not saying we weren’t together at United, but I’m saying here we’re really, really together, and it’s showing on the pitch as well.

Elanga made 55 appearances across all competitions for Man United before securing a move away from Old Trafford. His coruscating moment since the move came earlier this season, when the 21-year-old etched his name into Forest folklore by scoring the decisive goal in a historic 1-0 victory at Anfield - their first triumph there in 55 years.

Thanks to Elanga, Forest remains the only side to beat the Reds in the league this season. And his success is living proof that, sometimes, the grass really is greener on the other side.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 17/01/2025).