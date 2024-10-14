Manchester United fans have been full of praise for former interim manager Ralf Rangnick after Austria's 5-1 thrashing of Norway in the UEFA Nations League. The German-born boss oversaw the demolition of Erling Haaland's side and Red Devils supporters have been left speculating what could have been at Old Trafford.

Rangnick was brought in to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021 until the end of that season, with a view to continuing in a consultancy role for a further two years. However, after a disappointing half-season in the dugout, it was decided that the ex-RB Leipzig manager would depart the English side.

Supporters of the club have since been left wondering what state Man United would be in had the tactician been kept around to work alongside Erik ten Hag. Based on the players he reportedly suggested they signed, things could be slightly more upbeat on the red side of Manchester than they are currently.

Austria Dismantle Norway

Erling Haaland's side were dominated

Rangnick has an impressive record as manager of the Austrian national team, having won 17 of the 30 games he's taken charge of since April 2022. The success over Norway was the second triumph in four Nations League matches this term.

Former Stoke City striker Marko Arnautovic netted twice, either side of an Alexander Sorloth strike for Norway, to hand the Austrians a lead. Goals from Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch and Michael Gregoritsch completed the sensational win in Linz.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ralf Rangnick has averaged 1.87 points per match during his spell as Austria manager.

This completed a brilliant international break for the European nation after they registered a comfortable 4-0 victory in the previous match against Kazakhstan. The match statistics show it was a dominant display by the home side once more, as Erling Haaland barely got a look in.

Austria 5-1 Norway - Statistics Austria Statistic Norway 66% Possession 34% 3 Big Chances 1 16 Total Shots 8 3 Corners 1 8 Fouls 8 577 Passes 301 18 Tackles 12 7 Free-Kicks 7 1 Yellow Cards 3

Man Utd Fans React

One supporter pointed out Ronaldo's criticism

Red Devils supporters were quick to take to social media to state their disappointment that their club didn't stick with the original Rancnick plan, with one saying: "Forget players we've let go, not letting Rangnick rebuild the club was criminal," and another adding: "I really think Rangnick getting a hold of recruitment would have done wonders for us. Stupid club."

Others were keen to stress the coaching ability of the ex-interim boss. One fan stated: "Ralf Rangnick destroyed Norway in a 5-1 thrashing. He deserves more respect than he gets," while another simply claimed: "Rangnick is unbelievable."

Had Rangnick been allowed to put his stamp on the Manchester-based outfit, a fan claimed: We’d be one of the best teams in the country right now if Ralf was allowed to cook." There were well-documented tensions between the manager and Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford, which was pointed out: "Ronaldo said Rangnick can't coach. It's safe to say he misread the situation."

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore. Correct as of 14.10.24.