Sofyan Amrabat broke his fast in Fiorentina's match against Inter Milan on Saturday evening.

Ramadan has been taking place since March 22.

Amrabat, as well as millions of Muslims around the world, are abstaining from eating or drinking during daylight hours during Ramadan, which lasts for a month.

The Moroccan was in the starting lineup for Fiorentina's Serie A clash against Inter Milan at San Siro.

The away side took the lead in the 53rd minute through former AC Milan man, Giacomo Bonaventura.

Fiorentina were still leading going into stoppage-time.

Amrabat was given the opportunity to break his fast with minutes of the match to go when his teammate, Luca Ranieri, went down injured.

Ranieri went to the ground with no one around him and waved on the medical staff to give him treatment.

As the full-back was being treated, the camera panned to Amrabat on the sideline, who was seen chomping on a banana and having a drink.

It has been suggested that Ranieri faked his injury to allow Amrabat the time needed to break his fast. View the moment below...

Respect.

Amrabat went on to play the full match and help Fiorentina emerge 1-0 victors.

Vincenzo Italiano: I owe the players dinner after Inter win

Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano was delighted with the result and vowed to treat his players to dinner in his post-match interview.

“We set ourselves the objective of climbing up the table and making up lost ground," Italiano told DAZN, per tribalfootball.

“It was a complicated situation we found ourselves in, but we gave a strong response. The game with Verona was the turning point, as that was too important for us and I saw something different in the lads. The real difference was upfront, as both of our strikers got their breakthroughs.

“It was a very entertaining match against Inter, we created many scoring opportunities and the lads deserve credit. Now I owe the players dinner because it was my first ever victory at San Siro."

At the time of writing, Fiorentina occupy eighth position in Serie A and are eight points off the top four.