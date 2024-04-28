Highlights The Los Angeles Rams drafted Blake Corum with the 83rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles already has 2023's third-highest rusher in Kyren Williams.

Corum and Williams could compliment each other nicely.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Blake Corum with the 83rd overall pick, in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Corum was one of the top running back prospects in the draft, yet fell into the third round. Once he was available with the 83rd pick, Sean McVay and the Rams figured he was too good to pass up.

McVay spoke highly of the Rams' newest addition to the RB room in his latest press conference. (Via JoshNorris on X:)

One of the things that jumped off is there's a lot of traits that reminded me of Kyren Williams

Those traits of Corum's that McVay is mentioning are real, and they're exciting. In the third round, Corum seemed like a valuable pick with many scouts expecting him to go in at least the second round.

However, McVay also mentioned that those traits remind him of Kyren Williams. Funny enough, Williams is the Rams' current starting running back, and was actually the third-leading rusher in the 2023 season with 1,144 rushing yards.

With that in mind, why would the Rams select a running back who reminds them of Williams, when they already have him on the roster? The two will have an interesting fit together in the Rams' backfield, but it could pay off in the long run.

How Blake Corum and Kyren Williams Will Fit Together

The two have similar play-styles, but could compliment each other well

As McVay alluded to himself, the two players have very similar skill sets.

Corum has a smaller frame for a running back, standing at 5'8", 205 lbs. He makes up for his lack of size with his short-area quickness and agility, which helps him escape big hits from bigger defenders. He's patient as a runner and has good vision, hardly ever missing an opening to get through at the line of scrimmage.

However, due to his size, power will be a problem for him in the NFL. He's simply not big enough to impose himself on defenders physically. Finally, while he is quick, he doesn't have the same type of home-run speed as other backs in this class.

Williams has more of a slender frame, at 5'9", 144 lbs. However, like Corum, he makes up for that with his quickness. Williams is a very fast back, and has good balance, which allows him to make defenders miss in the open field. He and Corum are both experienced as pass-catchers out of the backfield, but Williams has proven himself more as a pass-blocker, despite his skinnier stature.

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in 2023 Stat Category Williams (Rams) Corum (Michigan) Rushing Yards 1,144 1,245 Yards per Attempt 5 4.8 Rushing TDs 12 27 Receiving Yards 206 117 Receiving TDs 3 1

Now, while both bring a lot to the offense, it can not be understated how impressive the 2023 season was for Williams. He finished third in rushing yards, scored 15 times, and finished near the top of almost any statistical category for running backs.

Williams can contribute in both the passing game and the running game consistently, so it feels confusing, at least at first, that the Rams spent one of their more valuable picks in this year's draft on the position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kyren Williams led the NFL in rushing yards per game during the 2023 season, with 95.3. Christian McCaffrey was second, over four yards behind Williams, at 91.2.

As of now, the only real concern about Williams' game is his durability. During the 2023 season, he missed five weeks with a high-ankle sprain, and following the Rams' playoff loss to the Detroit Lions, he had to undergo surgery to repair a broken hand. Williams had an excellent season last year, but those injuries might make the Rams doubt his long-term durability.

That's likely why Corum was drafted. Since the two are so similar in terms of what they bring to the offense, they likely won't see the field at the same time very often. The two both have questions regarding their long-term durability, so they will likely be interchanged to give each other some rest.

Williams was far too impressive in 2023 to lose his role as the starter, so he'll still get most of the carries. However, by adding Corum, the Rams do give themselves some flexibility, and can get similar production with Corum, while giving Williams some much-needed rest.

