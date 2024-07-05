Highlights John Johnson III rejoins the L.A. Rams bringing valuable experience and leadership to the team.

The Rams have revamped their secondary by adding Johnson, Kamren Curl, Tre'Davious White, and Darious Williams.

Johnson's veteran presence will be instrumental in developing young defensive backs like Russ Yeast and Kamren Kinchens.

The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering their secondary with a familiar face. The team announced on Thursday that they had re-signed veteran safety John Johnson III, marking his third contract with the Rams.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Johnson's return adds experience and leadership to a young defensive unit.

This isn't Johnson's first rodeo with the Rams. Drafted by the team in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Johnson spent his first four seasons in Los Angeles as a starting safety.

He played a pivotal role in the Rams' run to the Super Bowl in 2018, making a game-clinching interception in the NFC Championship game against the New Orleans Saints. While the Rams ultimately fell short to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53, Johnson's contributions solidified his place as a key defensive player.

A Leader On and Off the Field

The impact of Johnson's return on the Rams

In 2021, Johnson departed Los Angeles for a lucrative free-agent deal with the Cleveland Browns.

However, his time in Cleveland was short-lived. After two seasons as a starter—during which his Rams won Super Bowl 56—Johnson was released by the Browns and returned to the Rams on a one-year contract in August 2023.

While Johnson began last season as a reserve player, he eventually regained his starting role. His leadership and veteran presence were crucial for a Rams defense brimming with young talent.

Johnson finished the 2023 season with two interceptions and 42 tackles, proving he remains a key cog in a Rams defense that will have to make up for the departure of franchise legend Aaron Donald, who retired earlier this offseason.

John Johnson III Career Stats Category Total Tackles 554 Sacks 1.0 Forced Fumbles 4 Fumble Recoveries 2 Pass Deflections 47 Interceptions 14

The Rams bringing back a veteran safety like Johnson comes as the team is revamping its secondary. Los Angeles has been busy this offseason, acquiring safety Kamren Curl from the Washington Commanders and adding veteran cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams, the latter of whom was part of L.A.'s 2021 Super Bowl-winning squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: John Johnson III's 392 combined tackles with the Rams ranks him 6th on the franchise's all-time list among DBs.

The addition of Johnson further bolsters the secondary, providing a strong safety presence alongside Curl and giving the Rams flexibility in their defensive schemes.

Johnson will likely compete for playing time with younger players like third-year safety Russ Yeast and rookie safety Kamren Kinchens. However, his experience and leadership will be invaluable for developing these young defensive backs.

Training camp for the Rams begins on July 23 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. With a revamped secondary and the return of a familiar face in Johnson, the Rams are poised to have a strong defensive unit in the upcoming season.

