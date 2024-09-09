Key Takeaways Cooper Kupp had a record-breaking season in 2021, which led to him being named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Although Kupp has been solid in the past two years, injuries have limited his overall impact.

Kupp's incredible performance in Week 1 against the Lions proves he could be in for yet another elite season in 2024.

Cooper Kupp entered the NFL in 2017, and ever since, he's established himself as one of the best receivers in all football. His best season came back in 2021, when he led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, while being named the Offensive Player of the Year in the process.

Kupp has been solid in 2022 and 2023, but struggled to stay healthy enough to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark. After Puka Nacua took the Los Angeles Rams ' WR1 role and ran with it during a record-breaking season of his own last year, many doubted that Kupp would get the chance to return to that elite version of himself.

However, his outstanding performance in L.A.'s Week 1 26-20 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions may signal that another elite year is indeed in Kupp's story.

Kupp Turned Back the Clock on Sunday

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kupp's dominance in 2021 transcended the regular season, and carried on into the playoffs.

In the regular season, Kupp had 145 receptions (second-most all-time), which he turned into 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He led the NFL in each of those stat categories. However, he didn't stop there, and carried that production straight into the postseason. In the playoffs, Kupp totaled 478 yards (second all-time for a single playoff run) on 33 receptions (single-season NFL playoff record), while scoring six times (second).

Kupp ended up breaking several records that year.

He set the new record for the most receptions in a season, including the playoffs, in NFL history, with 178.

He also set the single-season record for receiving yards, including the playoffs, with 2,425.

Finally, Kupp finished second in NFL history in single-season receiving TDs, including the playoffs with 22. Only Randy Moss

Kupp was simply incredible that year, but has been unable to top 1,000 yards in the two seasons since. He was solid while on the field, totaling 90.2 yards per game in 2022 and 61.4 in 2023, but he just didn't play enough to fill up the stat sheet like he did in 2021. Kupp has played in just 21 of 34 possible games over the last two seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 'triple crown' for wide receivers refers to an instance where one player leads the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TD all in the same season. Kupp did that in 2021, and became the first receiver to accomplish the feat since Steve Smith back in 2005 and just the fourth since 1966. (Sterling Sharpe and Jerry Rice)

However, he's healthy this season, and that showed on Sunday.

Kupp rattled off a massive performance, but the most telling aspect of his game is the amount of targets he received. Kupp saw a whopping 21 targets, by far the most on the team. The second-highest number of targets went to Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson , who each received seven.

Kupp was doing it all, impressively delivering two blocks on one running play early on, showing off his elite sideline toe-tap skills, and flustering two players based off nothing but his pre-snap motion, a play which ended in Kupp's touchdown.

Cooper Kupp in Week 1 Stat Kupp Targets 21 Receptions 14 Receiving Yards 110 Yards per Reception 7.9 Receiving TD 1

Now, part of the reason he received so many is that Nacua left the game early with a knee injury. Before leaving with his injury, Nacua had four targets, and he caught all four of them. At the time of this writing, it's unknown how serious his injury was, but we do know Kupp saw a massive number of passes come his way prior to the injury as well, as he led Nacua 7-4 in targets when the second-year man went down in the second quarter.

Whether Nacua remains healthy or not, Kupp was slated to see a big workload this season either way.

It looks like his quarterback, Matthew Stafford , still trusts Kupp just as much as he always has. Kupp had an excellent game on Sunday—his 21 targets and 14 receptions are both NFL bests through one week of action—and his target share suggests we might just see another elite season from the veteran receiver.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.