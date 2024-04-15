Highlights The Los Angeles Rams haven't had a first-round pick since 2016 due to multiple trades.

The Rams have been very successful over the past seven seasons despite not having any first-round picks.

Los Angeles could trade their first-round pick this year, but there are a lot of prospects that would make sense with the 19th pick.

The Los Angeles Rams have not had a first-round pick in the NFL Draft since 2016. Through a flurry of trades over the past seven years, their first-round picks have been sent to various teams in exchange for some veteran stars and, in just one trade, more draft picks. Los Angeles has been open about their lack of care for their first rounders, but with a Super Bowl victory in 2022, it looks like this strategy did pay off.

Los Angeles is still competitive, as they narrowly lost in the Wild Card Round to the Detroit Lions in January. Although they made the playoffs, they're a little bit behind the true Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. Perhaps, it would be a good time for them to use one of their first round picks this year, instead of trading it. They have some areas of need, and this draft class is very deep.

The Rams' seven-year streak of missing out on their first round pick ties the second-longest such streak in NFL History, which was the Washington Commanders from 1984-1990. Washington also owns the longest streak of years without a first-round pick, at 11, from 1969-1979.

Why Haven't the Rams Had a First-Round Pick?

A group of "win-now" trades have seen the Rams ship away seven straight first-rounders

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams used their last first-round pick in 2016, selecting Jared Goff with the first overall pick. They've traded their first-round pick for one reason or another every year since. Los Angeles will have the 19th overall selection in this year's NFL Draft, marking their first opening-round pick since Goff.

Goff isn't a Ram anymore, but he did have some solid seasons with the team. He was never considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league during his time in Los Angeles, but he had some great years. Goff made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018 with the Rams, and finished top-5 in passing yards in 2018 and 2019, while throwing for over 4,600 yards in each of those two seasons.

After the Rams lost to the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 Divisional Round, he was traded to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. During Goff's entire career, the Rams haven't selected a player in the first round.

Los Angeles Rams' First-Round Picks Since 2017 Year Pick # Team Player Selected 2017 5 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR 2018 23 New England Patriots Isaiah Wynn, OT 2019 31 Atlanta Falcons Kaleb McGary, OT 2020 20 Jacksonville Jaguars K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB 2021 25 Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne Jr., RB 2022 32 Minnesota Vikings Lewis Cine, S 2023 6 Arizona Cardinals Paris Johnson Jr., OT *LA traded their 2022 and 2023 picks to the Lions, who traded them to the Vikings and Cardinals

The Tennessee Titans got a massive haul from the Rams, who included their 2017 first rounder to trade up in 2016 and select Goff. That 2017 pick ended up being fifth overall, and the Titans selected Corey Davis.

In 2018, the New England Patriots received the Rams' first-rounder that year in exchange for Brandin Cooks. They wound up grabbing help on the offensive line, with Isaiah Wynn. In 2019, the Rams had the 31st pick in the first round. They would end up trading back about 15 spots, and giving that selection to the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2020 and 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars held claim to the Rams' first-round picks. This was the result of a trade in which the Rams landed Jalen Ramsey. They had to give up both of those first rounders for the star cornerback, and also parted ways with a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Following that move, Los Angeles then traded their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks to the Lions, alongside Goff, in exchange for Stafford. Detroit subsequently traded those picks to the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.

Could the Rams Trade the 19th Overall Pick?

If any team is willing to dish out first-round picks, it's Los Angeles

The Rams have been keen to trade their picks for proven, veteran talent in recent years. They preferred the guaranteed talent that they knew they would get from players like Cooks, Ramsey, and Stafford over the risk of the unknown with a draft pick. It's hard to argue with that philosophy, as the Rams have two Super Bowl appearances with one Super Bowl victory, five playoff appearances, and seven playoff victories since the last time they used a first-round pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since the Rams' last first-round pick in 2016, they've won seven playoff games. There are currently 12 NFL teams with fewer playoff wins than that since 2000.

Although we know the Rams are more than open to moving their picks, this would be an excellent draft to keep their top selection. This class is very deep in several positions, and there are a lot of directions Los Angeles could go with this pick. The Rams have three positions into which they could really upgrade, and those are on the offensive line, EDGE rusher, and the secondary.

Potential Prospects for Rams at #19 GMS Rank Player Position School 9 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama 10 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo 12 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 13 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson 14 J.C. Latham OT Alabama 16 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA 17 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama 18 Chop Robinson EGDE Penn State 19 Amarius Mims OT Georgia 20 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 23 Jackson Powers-Johnson C Oregon 26 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU 27 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama

Los Angeles has been keen to trade when their first-round pick isn't as valuable. For Ramsey, they gave Jacksonville two selections in the 20s, which are far less valuable than a player like Ramsey. They did the same thing when trading for Stafford, as the first pick they gave up came at No. 32. With that in mind, they could elect to trade the 19th pick for a veteran, ridding themselves of unknown talent in the name of proven talent.

It would make sense for Los Angeles to stay put, and fill a need on the offensive line, or somewhere on the defense. We know the Rams, though, and if any team was likely to trade their first-round pick, it would be them.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.