Highlights Matthew Stafford is likely to remain the Rams' starting QB, discussing a potential contract extension.

Stafford's performance with the Rams has been impressive, improving after a rough 2022 season.

The Rams value Stafford's leadership and dedication to team events like OTAs, which is positively acknowledged by coaches.

Even at 36 years old, Matthew Stafford is the clear-cut starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams moving forward. After this season, he has two years remaining on his current contract. After that, it wouldn't be crazy to guess that retirement is on the table for the gunslinger.

However, Stafford received MVP votes for the first time in his career in 2023, which may net him another deal. According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the franchise is communicating with Stafford's representatives about a new deal. It was already reported that Stafford wanted more guaranteed money.

So far, Stafford has been worth every penny for this Rams team. 2021, his first year in LA, was Stafford's best as a pro. That season ended with the Rams hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. After an injury-riddled 2022, Stafford returned to form in 2023.

Matthew Stafford's Statistics as a Ram Year Passing Yards Per Game Passer Rating TD% INT% 2021 287.4 102.9 6.8% 2.8% 2022 231.9 87.4 3.3% 2.6% 2023 264.3 92.5 4.6% 2.1%

He has an undeniable connection with Cooper Kupp, which has resulted in one of the NFL's most dynamic passing games when healthy. Stafford also showed that he has chemistry with Puka Nacua, who burst onto the scene in 2023. If the Rams can keep all three of them upright, their offense should always be dangerous.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After 41 games, Matthew Stafford averages the second-most passing yards per game in Rams history. He's in the top 10 in franchise history for passing yards (9th) and touchdowns (8th). Every other player in either top 10 has played more than 45 games as a Ram.

The fact that conversations for a new contract have begun shows a healthy, working, and willing relationship.

Stafford Is Present at OTAs

The veteran is a nice surprise for the voluntary offseason program

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As a veteran who wants more money on what is probably his final major payday, most wouldn't blame Stafford for skipping OTAs. Players do it every single offseason. Yet, Stafford has been present for Los Angeles.

The organization has taken notice, particularly head coach Sean McVay. He had this to say regarding Stafford's presence during the week:

What I am appreciative of is he is here leading the way. It’s been a good couple of days for him.

Coaches gush about their players all the time, but it's clear that the Rams value Stafford. Both as a difference-making passer and as a leader. This marriage may not have been Stafford's first in the NFL, but it got him the ring that he always wanted. Let's see if it'll pay off for him one more time.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.