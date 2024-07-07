Highlights The Los Angeles Rams reportedly see rookie Blake Corum as a "clone" of starting running back Kyren Williams.

Williams' injury history opens the door for Corum to receive touches and play important snaps throughout the 2024 season.

To keep Williams healthy for the back half of the season, head coach Sean McVay could elect to follow a split-backfield approach similar to that of a 2023 AFC playoff participant.

The Los Angeles Rams love running back Kyren Williams so much, they decided to add another version of him to their offense this offseason. That's the view one local beat writer has taken of the team selecting Blake Corum, at least.

When speaking on the Rotoworld Football Show last week, the O.C. Register's Adam Grosbard discussed how Corum's addition would impact Williams' fantasy status. Grosbard said he doesn't believe Corum is in position to leap atop the depth chart and become an immediate star -- as Williams did in 2023 -- but does project him as the main cog of the rushing attack if Williams misses time.

What Sean McVay talked about during draft night was that Corum matches a lot of what Kyren gives [them]. They were kind of looking for a Kyren clone when they drafted Blake... they see Corum as someone who can take over the lead back role if Kyren has to go on [injured reserve] for any reason.

In 12 games last season, Williams racked up 1350 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. The Rams went 1-3 in the four games (Weeks 7-11) he missed due to injury, splitting his typical workload between Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson Jr. The third-year back recently sat out of OTAs with a foot ailment, indicating Corum's arrival could come at a moment's notice.

Corum May See Touches Earlier Than Expected

He should get snaps regardless of Williams' injury status

During the 2023 campaign, Williams handled more than 75% of Los Angeles' offensive snaps and 20-plus touches in nine of 12 contests. He received more than 20 carries in each of his final five regular season games as the Rams made their playoff push. His 5-foot-9, 194-pound frame can absorb some punishment, but that level of output is simply unsustainable for someone with his stature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to FantasyPros, Kyren Williams finished as the RB7 in PPR formats last year. On a points-per-game basis, he ranked as the RB2 (21.3) behind Christian McCaffrey (24.5).

Had he not missed four games in the middle of the year, he likely wouldn't have been able to handle the brunt of responsibilities down the stretch. As his foot problems persist, the degree of concern inside the Rams' building will only rise. They need him to be available in the later stages; they need him for the playoffs. To ensure he's healthy when those moments arrive, Grosbard expects Corum to maintain a steady presence in the backfield from the jump.

I think [Corum] will see some [touches in Week 1]... you kinda saw the vision for it after Kyren came off IR...Ronnie Rivers got a lot of really good productive drives, where he took over an entire drive, put up some [fantasy] points and was given opportunities in the red zone. I think you're going to see similar usage for Blake throughout the early part of the season... [maybe he gets] one out of every three or four drives... just to kind of spell Kyren and keep him fresh.

In this capacity, Corum would be an upper echelon handcuff with high upside in the fantasy realm. The ideal outcome for his owners would be a situation similar to the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers, where Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren traded RB1-type and flex-level weeks -- and occasionally both boomed -- on mid-40% to mid-50% snap shares.

Based on how the Rams have deployed running backs in the past, this scenario feels a little far-fetched. However, good coaches constantly adapt their approach and put their players in the most optimal position for success. Williams' aspirations of unlocking his full potential through Corum's assistance may make an already dangerous Rams offense even more deadly. If McVay believes a two-headed recipe can bear fruit, he won't hesitate to embrace it.

