Los Angeles Rams' general manager Les Snead has a strong belief that the team's deep running back room will help carry the run game this season. He recently spoke to Erica Tamposi of the team's official website and mentioned that selecting former Michigan Wolverines' running back Blake Corum in the NFL Draft would help take pressure off starting back Kyren Williams.

It's a tough league; it's a 17-game season plus playoffs, might go to 18 games one day. So we always felt like we needed to have as many quality runners as possible so we don't just totally run down Kyren, and we have one or two, or even three guys that can contribute, keep everyone fresh, and let's go and try to impose our will.

The NFL has indeed become a marathon with the added 17th game, and having depth will help the Rams if they want to be a playoff contender. With quarterback Matthew Stafford going under center at 36 years old, a strong run attack could also lift a weight off of his throwing shoulder.

Williams is coming off of a great season, but that didn't stop the Rams from ensuring they had depth at the position. The Rams used a third-round pick to select Corum, and he is expected to work in tandem with Williams. On paper, the two seem like they will make a perfect one-two punch on long drives, but both are also plenty capable of making big plays.

Rams Have Two Talented Backs Ready To Share Carries

Los Angeles can lean on the run game deep into the season

Sean McVay's offense typically works best when he can go high-tempo and that's where a deep backfield will come in handy. As for Corum's fit within the Rams, Snead acknowledged the comparisons between both Williams and Corum as runners:

They have a very similar play style. They both really, really care about football. That's very important on that side of the ball. That's a sophisticated side of the ball. We're a relatively advanced, veteran offense, so you definitely are going to need to bring a care factor to be able to get up to speed and be able to function and fit right in and keep the thing humming.

Having two of the same thing isn't always a bad thing in football. Williams' rookie season was plagued by injuries, and he missed four games last year. He also broke his hand in the wildcard game against the Detroit Lions, which resulted in a loss. The addition of Corum, if he translates to the NFL game, could be a game changer for the offensive scheme.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: The Rams were 5-1 in games where Kyren Williams rushed for over 100 yards in 2023 and finished 1-3 in games in which Williams was inactive.

Both running backs are coming off 1,000-yard rushing seasons. It's hard to imagine both will rush for a grand on the same team, but Stafford isn't much of a sprinter. If the team finds themselves with decent leads in the second halves of games, Williams and Corum can be relied on to go to work. Despite their smaller stature, both have great bursts and aren't afraid to run in between the gaps.

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in 2023 Stat Category Williams (Rams) Corum (Michigan) Rushing Yards 1,144 1,245 Rushing TDs 12 27 Carries 228 258 Longest Run 56 59

If both backs stay healthy and perform similar to their prior seasons, the Rams' offense will be menacing for opposing defenses to game plan against.

