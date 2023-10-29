Highlights Brett Maher's release from the Los Angeles Rams was due to his poor performance in Week 7, where he missed three crucial kicks that likely cost the team the game.

Maher's career has been marked by inconsistency and struggles, as he has played for multiple teams and has had episodes of the "yips" before.

The Rams have signed Lucas Havrisik as Maher's replacement but will also consider veteran options, while Maher looks for a new team after leaving the Rams on a sour note.

Los Angeles Rams kicker Brett Maher was released after his Week 7 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed three kicks that could have cost the Rams the game. Of course, the missed kicks weren’t the only reason they lost, it is a team sport and all, but as a kicker when your one job is to kick a field goal, it’s kind of a big deal when you miss three in a game. Especially when that game is tight.

Brett Maher was undrafted in 2013 out of Nebraska, but he was picked up by the New York Jets. He played for a plethora of teams throughout his 10-year career but the most recent were the Dallas Cowboys and a very brief stint with the Denver Broncos. He was cut by Denver right before the season began when head coach Sean Payton decided to bring Will Lutz along with him from New Orleans.

Week 7 Woes

But it was short-lived, he was back on a 53-man roster when the Rams signed him the very next day. He started off the season well, going 16-for-20 on field goals and nailing all of his extra points. But the Pittsburgh game was a completely different story.

In the first quarter, Maher lined up for a 53-yard attempt, and it clanked off the left upright. He came back to connect on a 41-yarder a little later. After that, he missed an extra point following the Rams' first touchdown right before halftime, and then pushed a 51-yard field goal attempt wide left in the third quarter. You might think missing two 50-yarders is no big deal, but when it's Maher, who holds the NFL record for 60+ yard kicks with four, it looks a little more dubious.

During the presser after the game Maher stated that he could have made a very positive impact, but he did not do his part. He stated, “Felt like I couldn’t find it today.” Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team would "look at it, and we'll see," and added Monday that he would talk with general manager. He allowed that moving on from Maher is something the Rams "could possibly look into." Well, they looked into it, and on October 24, the guys upstairs decided to cut the 10-year veteran.

A Case of the Yips

Maher definitely had a case of the yips against the Steelers. If you don’t know what the yips are: in sports, the yips are a sudden and unexplained loss of ability to execute certain basic skills in experienced athletes. Hard to say how Maher got the yips or how he plans to get rid of it for future endeavors. But two things are for sure. He’s not the first player to have the yips and this isn’t his first time. The last time was a much bigger game.

It came in a 2022 Wild Card game, when Maher was in his third and probably final stint playing for the Dallas Cowboys. He missed four extra points in the Cowboys' 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was the first kicker to miss four PATs in a regular season or postseason game since statistics were first tracked for individual players in 1932. Maher finally connected between the uprights on his fifth try.

Even though Maher had a rough postseason with Dallas, he had one of the best kicking regular seasons in franchise history. He made 29-of-32 field goals (90.6%), with 2 misses coming from 59-yard attempts, and he was also nine of 11 (82%) from 50+ yards. He made 50-of-53 extra points attempts, with two of them being blocked. He led the league with 78 touchback kickoffs. He also set Cowboys single-season kicking records with 137 points scored and nine field goals of 50+ yards.

After the season, it was reported that Maher chose not to re-sign with the team. A few months later, on July 25, he signed with the Broncos, but as mentioned earlier, he was released before the season even started.

In his early years he went back and forth between the NFL and the CFL a lot. It seems that when Maher is on, he is on. But when the yips get the best of him, it affects him and his team in a big way. He’s too good not to be picked up but not good enough to stay with a team for long. That’s a bizarre bubble to be in.

What's Next?

Right after the Rams released Maher, they picked up Lucas Havrisik from the Cleveland Browns practice squad. Havrisik is guaranteed a spot on the active roster for at least three weeks, and they will assess after that. The Rams organization likes the young guy, but he has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game, and he made just 64.2 percent of his attempts in college. So, the Rams are going to look at some veteran options as well.

As far as Maher goes, he is still looking for a new home, but teams aren’t really racing to the phone considering how he left the Rams. The 33-year-old has a massive leg, and he will likely land on his feet. So far in his career, he has made 111 field goals out of 139 attempts. His FG percentage is 79.9% and his longest field goal was 63 yards.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

