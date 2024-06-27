Highlights Kyren Williams broke onto the scene in 2023, and proved his ability as one of the best rushers in the game.

Williams talked with Rich Eisen this week about his success in 2023.

Williams mentioned a specific moment in which the game seemed to 'slow down for him'.

Kyren Williams jumped onto the scene in 2023, coming out of nowhere and establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the league with the Los Angeles Rams. As he looks to roll that success into the 2024 season, he talked a bit with Rich Eisen about his emergence a year ago.

Esisen asked him if there was a specific moment in which the game at the NFL level really started to slow down for Williams. Here is his response:

... being able to get the handoff, realize what was happening in front of me, knowing that if I continue to keep pressing this landmark that Kevin Dotson, he's gonna get through the line free and get to that (line)backer, so if I keep pressing this hole on this line, this backer is going to flow and K-dot (Dotson) is going to kick him out.

The play Williams is mentioning here is when they were on the 28-yard line, against the New York Giants. Here is the play he's talking about:

After his breakout season in 2023, what can the Rams expect from Williams this year?

Williams Will Try to Repeat His Success in 2024

After a breakout 2023 season, sustained success will certify Williams as one of the best rushers in the game.

Williams was excellent during the 2023 season in many ways. He rushed for 1,144 yards on 228 carries, good enough for an impressive 5 yards per carry. Williams also tacked on 206 receiving yards, and scored 15 combined touchdowns, coming out to more than one per game.

Kyren Williams' All-Pro Season Stats Category Totals Games 12 Rushing Yards 1,144 Yards per Carry 5.0 Receiving Yards 206 Rushing TD 12 Receiving TD 3

What's most impressive about Williams' 2023 season is that he only played in 12 games. He was incredibly efficient during his time on the field, but if he played a complete season, his statistics might have ended up looking even better.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Although Williams only played in 12 games, he put on some very impressive performances. Williams ended up leading all rushers in rushing yards per game, with 95.3. He was also named to the second All-Pro team, and was a Pro Bowler as well.

Interestingly enough, the game Williams mentions in which it 'slowed down for him', actually came towards the end of the season. Eisen made a remark that it seemed like Williams had it figured out well before that, and it's hard to argue with Eisen's viewpoint there.

Williams responded:

It definitely was (slowing down), but like that specific play where, like, everyone had to execute on a different type of different look, that's what made it realize like, okay, like you know, we're firing on all cylinders.

Firing on all cylinders is a good way to describe the Rams' team in general over the second half of the 2023 season. After a relatively slow start that saw them drop to 3-6 to begin the year, they went on a tear to finish the season and make the playoffs.

Williams missed five games with an ankle sprain last year, and he's had to restrict himself a bit this offseason as he's been dealing with another foot issue.

If he can stay healthy and return to the same production, he'll really cement himself as one of the best running backs in the league, and prove he's here to stay for good.

In order to save Williams' health a bit, the Rams might be looking at a committee approach to their backfield in 2024.

If anything, the fact that Williams claims the game officially slowed down for him towards the end of his monster season should be encouraging for Rams' fans. If he played that well before really getting comfortable, imagine how good he'll be in 2024.

Source: The Rich Eisen Show

