Highlights Kyren Williams has filled Todd Gurley's shoes as the Rams' new superstar tailback.

Williams is excelling in all aspects of the game, from rushing to receiving to pass blocking.

The Rams' future looks bright with Williams as their lead back, and loads of cap space.

The Los Angeles Rams clinched a Wild Card spot in Week 17, thanks to their 26-25 victory over the New York Giants in conjunction with the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They sport a pristine 6-1 record since their bye week, which coincides with their recent offensive explosion.

The improved health of quarterback Matthew Stafford and star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua has played no small part in the offense's increased production. However, the return and subsequent dominance of running back Kyren Williams is the driving force of the team's new identity.

Now years removed from Todd Gurley's heyday, have the Rams found themselves a new superstar tailback?

Williams has assumed the Gurley role

Head coach Sean McVay has been looking for a bell cow since Gurley's departure

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Gurley was once the tip of L.A.'s proverbial spear, handling a massive volume of touches while producing absurdly efficient per-touch stats. In 2017 and 2018—the two years he was a First-Team All-Pro—he led the league in total touchdowns from scrimmage and finished no worse than third in scrimmage yards.

Replacing him has proven difficult since the Rams cut him midway through his four-year, $57.5 million contract. The team rolled predominantly with Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers in the wake of Gurley's departure, though neither back was nearly as complete nor explosive as the 2015 first-round pick.

Enter Kyren Williams. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams has become the long-awaited bell cow back for whom Sean McVay has been searching.

Like Gurley before him, Williams is handling well north of 20 touches per game this season (he's accomplished that feat nine times in 12 games played), making him a beloved asset in real life and fantasy football.

Williams is succeeding in all phases

Rushing, receiving, or pass blocking - Rams' RB1 thrives regardless of assignment

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Something unique to Williams is his scheme versatility. In Gurley's prime, the Rams were consistently a top-five fixture in outside zone runs. Now, they lead the league in gap-run plays, leveraging the strength of their interior line and Williams' bowling-ball-running mentality.

It's rare to see backs that thrive between the tackles also possess such an extensive route tree and bona fide pass-catching chops, but that's what makes Williams such an asset in this Rams offense. His ability to run angles and digs out of the backfield forces linebackers to adopt coverage mentalities, making the box even lighter for McVay's inside handoffs.

Kyren Williams 2023 Stat Total RB Rank Rushes 228 11th Rushing Yards 1,144 2nd Yards/Rush 5.0 4th Receptions 32 23rd Receiving Yards 206 25th Total Touchdowns 15 3rd

His 15 touchdowns in 12 games may sound like an unsustainable pace, but it's perfectly in line with the 20 touchdowns Gurley averaged in his two best years. The Rams are an explosive offense that buoys the elite talent around it rather than relying on it.

The Rams also run a lot of looks out of the shotgun, making pass blocking a necessary talent of their halfbacks rather than a luxury. Lucky for them, Williams thrives in that role too: he's top 10 this year in pass blocking grade for running backs, according to PFF, and was widely considered to be the best blocking back in the 2022 draft class.

In totality, Williams has quickly evolved into a comprehensive and complete backfield option, capable of playing in various looks and filling myriad roles in the offense. Perhaps even more than Gurley, Williams perfectly fits what McVay and the Rams do on offense.

To the playoffs and beyond

With Williams established as the 3-down back, what does his future in L.A. look like?

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams will be the NFC's sixth or seventh seed, meaning they'll play either the third seed (likely to be the Detroit Lions) or the second seed (likely to be the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles). None of those teams possess a vaunted run defense, though the Cowboys and Eagles aren't slouches (like the Lions, they're much more beatable through the air).

A potential second-round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers would be a much tougher test, though Williams already torched them for 100 total yards and two touchdowns on 20 touches back in Week 2.

Beyond this postseason, the Rams are at an inflection point for the franchise. The team will have a first-round pick for the first time since selecting Jared Goff first overall in 2016, and they are projected to have honest-to-goodness cap space for the first time in forever.

Stafford will be 36 next year, and McVay and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald have publicly mulled retirement since winning the Super Bowl a couple of years ago. The Rams can certainly "go for it" a few more times before the current core is past its expiration date, though the team is already a few tiers below the roster that held up the Lombardi trophy at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

Regardless of the Rams' direction, Williams should remain the lead back for the foreseeable future. McVay has never been shy about wanting a guy who can handle a full workload, and Williams is already one of the most complete backs in the NFL. It would be a crime to split up the offensive mastermind and his versatile weapon before it is necessary.

Looking ahead, L.A. will have a lot of difficult personnel decisions to make, but they can take solace in knowing they have one of the league's best tailbacks at the epicenter of their offense.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.