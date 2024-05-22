Highlights Kyren Williams to miss OTAs with a "foot issue."

Williams' persistent injuries raise concerns about the Rams' RB position.

Williams needs to stay healthy for the Rams to contend.

It is OTA season for NFL teams, but a major name will be absent for the Los Angles Rams.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to Sarah Barshop of ESPN about running back Kyren Williams' absence at OTAs, saying he was sidelined with a "foot issue" that would cause him to miss the offseason programs.

It's nothing to worry about. He'll be ready to go for training camp, but there's a little issue when he was training, and [I'll] kind of just leave it at that. But nothing to be concerned about.

Williams has an extensive history with lower body injuries.

In his rookie season, he broke his foot in OTAs. When he worked his way back, he suffered a high ankle sprain in the season opener. He dealt with an ankle injury last season, causing him to miss games.

He also broke his hand in the Rams' Wild Card exit versus the Detroit Lions last year, showing that he's far from an iron man player who can be expected to carry the load for 17 games season after season. Good thing the Rams have a backup plan.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Rams Trade Targets and Candidates The Los Angeles Rams made a return to the playoffs in 2023, and by making these moves, they can find themselves back in the playoff hunt in 2024.

Williams' Injury History Should Concern The Rams

Despite drafting a running back, the team needs availability at the RB position

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

When he plays, Williams is an elite running talent. He finished the 2023 season with 1,144 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and earned Second-Team All Pro honors.

The Rams also drafted former Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum, who could help take the load off Williams. Along with Corum, the Rams also have an aging Boston Scott and Ronnie Rivers in the backfield. The pressure still falls on both Williams, who needs to stay healthy, and McVay, who shouldn't overwork his No. 1 guy.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Kyren Williams became the first NFL player to finish in the top three in rushing despite missing five or more games, which proves how productive he is when he plays.

Kyren Williams Career Stats Year Games Rushes Yards TDs 2023 10 35 139 0 2022 12 228 1,144 12 In theory, a "running back by committee" approach works well in the long run, but the players on the committee must prove they are reliable, and Williams hasn't been able to stay healthy. The best ability is availability.

With another injury-related "issue" sidelining Williams, the Rams should consider making that running back room a little deeper as a precaution.

Source: NBC

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.