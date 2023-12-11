Highlights The Rams played the No. 1 AFC seed Baltimore Ravens closely, proving they have what it takes to compete with anybody.

The offense has been productive, but the defense will need to improve to close out games down the stretch.

The Rams are currently 6-7 and in eighth place in the NFC. They have a manageable end-of-season schedule to potentially break into the playoff picture.

Following their Week 14 overtime defeat to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, the Los Angeles Rams now sit at 6-7 on the year. The team's odds of making the playoffs according to the NYT calculator are down to 33 percent, and their record matches that of four other teams in the NFC playoff hunt.

That's less than ideal, and coming off of a demoralizing loss, no team wants to settle for how well they competed. But for Sean McVay and this Rams team, a heartbreaking loss to the AFC's No. 1 seed was a strong statement that they deserve to be in the playoff field.

A closer look

2023 stats: 350.5 offensive ypg (10th), 23.0 ppg (10th)

The Rams entered the game as +7.5-point underdogs on most sportsbooks, making them the third-biggest underdog of the Week 14 slate. So, despite losing by six, it was surprising to see them push the Ravens to overtime.

With weather concerns and the Ravens' top-ranked scoring defense, the expectation was that the Rams would struggle to move the football. That wasn't the case. The Rams were able to find their groove through the air, passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Kyren Williams chipped in 114 rushing yards to help maintain a balanced attack.

Prior to this game, the Rams had been struggling to get Cooper Kupp involved, but the wideout was able to contribute 115 yards and a touchdown, while rookie Puka Nacua had 84 yards of his own.

Defensively is where the team struggled, allowing 31 points through four quarters and letting Lamar Jackson throw for 316 yards, which curbed the Rams's ability to widen their lead, which, unfortunately, came back to haunt them.

Still, going toe to toe with one of the league's best teams and finding ways to keep it close speaks volumes to the team's ability to make a run in the final weeks of the year. The road won't be easy, and they'll need a few dominoes to fall in their favor, but can the Rams will themselves into the playoffs?

Rams' offense continues to produce

QB Matt Stafford has been having a quietly solid campaign

After a disappointing 5-12 record in a 2022 season which was riddled with injuries, many questioned if the Rams had the depth and durability to get through 2023, and the expectation was that the team would land near the bottom of the standings again.

That hasn't been the case. Matthew Stafford has been playing at a high level again, and has only missed time in two games due to injury. The wide receiver room has been impressive with rookie Puka Nacua stepping up alongside the contributions of Kupp and Tutu Atwell. Then, most impressively, second-year back Kyren Williams has been able to take on a bell-cow role for this offense as a rusher and has thrived in doing so.

Passing Yards per game Touchdowns per game Y/A Matthew Stafford 255.2 1.6 7.3 League Rank 10th 10th T-9th

If the Rams are going to finish out the regular season as part of the playoff field, the offense will need to be the reason. Up to this point, the team has performed as necessary. However, the roster is very thin, which means injuries could be detrimental to the team's chances through the final stretch.

Rams have surprised defensively

2023 stats: 339.9 ypg (18th), 22.3 (T-21st)

While the unit is hovering in the middle to below-average ranks, the Rams' defense was expected to be atrocious by many pundits heading into the season. The team was returning just three starters from 2022 and would need plenty of new names and rookie defenders to step up in order to compete against top NFL offenses.

Whether the team stocked up on underrated value or if defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is a genius, they've held up through the year. With rookies Byron Young and Kobie Turner contributing as pass-rushers and journeyman cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon playing solid in coverage, the Rams have found a way. Perhaps some of the credit belongs to Aaron Donald and the individual impact he has on a game as well.

Of course, this side of the ball is where the team will need to improve in the final weeks to close out ball games and win down the stretch. But it's still worth giving credit to a team that had to depend on later picks and low-cost free agents to cobble together a defensive unit that has been overperforming in 2023.

The final stretch

Remaining schedule: vs WAS, vs NO, @ NYG, @ SF

Despite having a losing record, the Rams are very much in playoff contention for one of the three Wild Card spots in the NFC playoff field. Currently, they are in eighth place in the conference, just half a game behind the Green Bay Packers. With the way the Packers have played as of late, the Rams' best chance is likely to overtake the 7-6 Minnesota Vikings for the final spot in the field.

NFC Standing Team Record WC - 5 Philadelphia Eagles 10-3 WC - 6 Minnesota Vikings 7-6 WC - 7 Green Bay Packers 6-6 8 Los Angeles Rams 6-7 9 Seattle Seahawks 6-7 10 Atlanta Falcons 6-7 11 New Orleans Saints 6-7

Luckily for the Rams, their schedule to end the season isn't too difficult. First, they play the Washington Commanders, who currently have the worst defense in both scoring and yardage allowed. Then they host the Saints, who have lost three of their last four contests.

Following that, the team will travel to play the 4-8 New York Giants, who will already be looking to the draft by Week 17. Their regular season finale will be tough matching up against the talented San Francisco 49ers, but the Niners could potentially be resting their starters for the final game, which could very well help their division rivals punch their playoff ticket.

Week Opponent Record 15 vs Washington Commanders 4-9 16 vs New Orleans Saints 6-7 17 @ New York Giants 4-8 18 @ San Francisco 49ers 10-3

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.