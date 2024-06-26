Highlights Puka Nacua set NFL rookie records in his first season, trained by Cooper Kupp.

The Rams' offense and coaching system help wide receivers thrive.

Nacua's 372 yards after contact in 2023 was the best in the league.

When the Los Angeles Rams made Puka Nacua the 20th wide receiver taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, they couldn't have expected him to be a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in his first season. But that is exactly what happened as Nacua set NFL rookie records for both receptions and receiving yards. After he trained with Cooper Kupp, Rams' receiver coach Eric Yarber told ESPN's Sarah Barshop that Nacua is in great shape:

His body is totally different. He looks just like Cooper. He’s lost so much body fat and gained so much lean muscle, which enabled him to move more efficiently now. And he has better body control. But he did exactly what I said. And you’re seeing some of the results right now.

Kupp has clearly established himself as one of the elite receivers in the league, catching 145 balls for 1,947 yards in 2021, but has battled injuries over the last two seasons. Those injuries allowed Nacua to see more targets and rapidly develop in his rookie season.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Los Angeles Rams Quarterbacks of All Time One has to go back in time a bit to find the best Rams quarterbacks of all time.

The Rams Offense has Enough Touches for Nacua and Kupp

Head coach Sean McVay is renowned for his creative offense

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Any wide receiver who is drafted by the Rams ends up in a good situation. Head coach Sean McVay is seen as an offensive innovator who has already created quite an impressive coaching tree. Any wideout who has some talent can thrive within Los Angeles' offensive system.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Puka Nacua isn't just good at catching the ball; he's hard to take down, too. According to PFF, his 372 yards after contact in 2023 was the best figure in the league.

Puka Nacua did more than thrive. The rookie receiver hit the ground running, catching 10 passes in Week 1 and 15 passes in Week 2. The only quibble one might have with Nacua's rookie season is that he didn't get in the end zone enough. He only scored on six of his 105 catches.

Nacua was clearly at his best in those games last season where Kupp didn't play, so he was repeatedly targeted. In the five games Kupp missed last year, Nacua had 43 catches for 542 yards and two touchdowns.

Of course, playing alongside Kupp instead of without him will only mean that defenses won't be able to focus their complete attention on Nacua. When you combine the fact that Kupp is helping to train the wideout for the upcoming season, it means Nacua could be in for an even better year two.

Source: Sarah Barshop

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.