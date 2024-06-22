Highlights Quentin Lake is stepping into a leadership role in the Rams' secondary due to his versatility and familiarity with the scheme.

After significant changes to the Rams' secondary, Lake's consistency on the field positions him as a key contributor.

LA is relying on young talent like Lake to continue developing and making an impact in the evolving defense.

Sean McVay recently discussed how it 'feels like Year 1 again', and a large part of that comes from depending on young players to step up and produce while taking on leadership roles.

A key piece in that for the Los Angeles Rams will be safety Quentin Lake, who is looking to become a veteran presence in the secondary.

The third-year defensive back spoke on his versatility and how it's been depended on to provide guidance to the defensive unit this offseason:

Obviously, I've had my fair share of snaps at safety, at nickel, at a bunch of different positions. But Chris Shula, our defensive coordinator, and Sean McVay... really leaned on me this offseason to kind of lead that room... and that's something that I want to do...

With Jordan Fuller and Ahkello Witherspoon leaving this past offseason, Lake's familiarity with the scheme could play a big role in his path to contributing and mentoring others on the team. Last season, the UCLA product posted 53 tackles and six pass deflections in 14 games played, four of which he started.

Related Rams HC Loving His Team's Youth: 'Feels Like it's Year 1 Again' The Los Angeles Rams will be relying on plenty of young talent in 2024, and Sean McVay couldn't be happier.

Secondary Questions For Los Angeles in 2024

After outperforming expectations in 2023, the Rams pass defense is once again in question this year.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Many were uncertain about the Rams' pass defense heading into last season, but the combination of Raheem Morris and Witherspoon's standout play helped the defense perform, en route to the team making their way into the NFC playoff field. Now, the Rams will have to see if they can overcome a DC change and the retirement of Aaron Donald.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Of the 26 players to have 300+ Slot CB snaps, Quentin Lake allowed the fourth-least receptions with 38. Teammate Cobie Durant allowed the least in the league with 30.

Entering this season, the Rams have pretty much overhauled their secondary. Additions like Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams are exciting but still bring uncertainty. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula will also have his work cut out for him to help put the team in its best position.

Rams Starting Secondaries 2023 vs 2024 Season Defensive Coordinator CB CB Slot CB FS SS 2023 Raheem Morris Ahkello Witherspoon Derion Kendrick Quentin Lake Jordan Fuller Russ Yeast *2024 Chris Shula Tre'Davious White Darious Williams Quentin Lake Kamren Kinchens Kamren Curl * = Projected Lineup

While other players such as Derion Kendrick, Cobie Durant, and Russ Yeast played over 50% of snaps for the Rams and are slated to return, they will likely operate in rotational roles.

Lake, however, remains out on the field and will be expected to contribute all over the field like he did last season. Expect his game to continue to grow in 2024 and his impact to be noticeable on the field.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.