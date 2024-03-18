Highlights Aaron Donald has retired after a stellar 10-year career, leaving a significant void in the Rams' defensive line.

The Rams are focusing on improving their secondary to complement their pass rush.

Kobie Turner broke out in 2023, but he may have difficulty replicating his rookie success without Donald's presence.

Aaron Donald is an NFL legend and one of the greatest defensive linemen ever to step foot on the gridiron.

His retirement announcement on March 15 sent shockwaves through the league, as one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the history of football will no longer be around to torment quarterbacks on a weekly basis.

The Los Angeles Rams, Donald's home for his entire decade-long career, were obviously hit the hardest by the news. The Pittsburgh native won three Defensive Player of the Year awards in his time in LA and provided elite edge rusher production from the middle of the defensive line.

His ability to command double- and triple-teams (and sometimes quadruple-teams) practically guaranteed the team's outside linebackers would get one-on-one matchups with offensive tackles, which gave the Rams the league's most versatile 4-3 front for years.

Not that the obvious needs to be stated, but there is no replacing a luminary like Donald, as no defensive tackle out there could come close to replicating his production and effect on the offense.

As such, the Rams will need to get creative in an effort to replace Donald, as well as defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who was named the Atlanta Falcons' head coach in January.

Rams Focusing Efforts on Improving Secondary

Sometimes, the best pass-rush is great coverage down the field

The Rams are experiencing a shift on defense, both in terms of personnel and coaching philosophy.

With Morris gone, the Rams promoted outside linebackers and defensive backs coach Chris Shula (the grandson of NFL legend Don Shula) to defensive coordinator. Shula also held the title of "pass rush" coordinator for the Rams, indicating his intricate knowledge of each level of the defense.

Like the rest of the modern NFL, the Rams play most of their defensive snaps in a 3-3-5 formation (three defensive linemen, three linebackers, and five defensive backs). This formation is the simplest counterpunch to the growing "11 personnel" most offenses run (one running back, one tight end, and three wide receivers), and it allows defenses to deploy zone or man coverage looks on the fly.

However, the Rams' base defense shifted last year under Morris. Long a team that ran a 3-4 front, the Rams switched to a 4-3 system in 2023. That was mostly to account for personnel changes - the team lost defensive tackles Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson last offseason - but the shift also enabled the team to use more zone coverage to help a young secondary.

The Rams have used this offseason to beef up that coverage group, reuniting with cornerback Darious Williams and signing former Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl in the early days of NFL free agency.

LA Rams Starting Secondary 2023 Stats Player Position Tackles Pass Deflections INTs Passer Rating in Coverage Darious Williams CB1 53 19 4 63.9 Derion Kendrick CB2 49 10 1 89.7 Cobie Durant NCB 36 9 0 90.9 Quentin Lake FS 53 6 0 93.4 Kamren Curl SS 115 5 0 108.3

With Donald gone, it's difficult to say if the Rams will continue deploying a 4-3 front, but the reinforcements added to the secondary will allow Shula to vary up his shells on the back end of the defense.

The majority of the Rams' pass rush is also on the younger end, as each of the team's top-five sack producers from 2023 (besides Donald) is still playing on their rookie contract. Having a better secondary will lead to more coverage sacks for the defensive front, which should, in turn, boost confidence for the young pass-rushers who will be playing without Donald for the first time in their careers next season.

Rams Looking Toward a 'Utilitarian' Pass Rush

There's no Donald, but the Rams have a deeper group of quarterback hunters than ever

That next wave of pass-rushers is versatile and talented, and they should be able to hold down the fort without Donald.

Now, to be sure, Donald is irreplaceable. He's one of the greatest defensive players ever and perhaps the greatest defensive tackle of all time. Even if the Rams had four Pro Bowlers waiting in the wings, it'd be tough to assume the unit would still be as effective as it was with No. 99.

Aaron Donald Career Achievements Category Total All-Time DT Rank Pro Bowl 10 T-2nd Sacks 111.0 2nd First-Team All-Pro 8 1st Tackles For Loss 176 1st

Nevertheless, the Rams' starting quartet on the line in 2024 will likely be defensive tackle Kobie Turner (9.0 sacks in 2023), linebacker Byron Young (8.0), defensive lineman Michael Hoecht, and edge rusher Ernest Jones (4.5). It's a deep and versatile group, and unlike the years in which the Rams were solely reliant on Donald collapsing the pocket, each player can pressure the quarterback.

Turner, in particular, is critical to the future of the Rams' defensive operation. He tied Donald's rookie sack record with the Rams last year and led all rookies in sacks as a defensive tackle. It's going to get a lot tougher for the third-rounder to produce at that level without Donald beside him gobbling up so much attention, but Turner is a foundational building block for Los Angeles moving forward.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Only three times in Aaron Donald's career did the defensive tackle finish behind a teammate in sacks: his rookie year (Donald had 9.0 sacks, Robert Quinn had 10.5), in 2022 (when he played in only 11 games), and last season (Donald had 8.0 sacks, Kobie Turner had 9.0).

The Rams are currently slated to pick 19th overall in the NFL Draft, and if they actually use that pick, it'll be their first first-round selection since 2016 (when they took Jared Goff No. 1 overall). The class of available edge rushers is deep, though there isn't a ton of top-tier talent. LA should look to beef up its defensive line rotation and secondary early on in the draft, but it won't change the truth about what's to come.

There's no replacing Aaron Donald. In order to even get close, the Rams will need a village. The foundation is set for the future, but only time will tell if the Rams can weather the storm of losing an all-time great.

