Highlights The Rams trade WR Ben Skowronek to the Texans for 2026 late-round pick swap.

Skowronek had a career-best year in 2022 with the Rams.

The Rams have WR depth for 2024 with the return of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

The back-and-forth over the football fate of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek ended with the four-year veteran finding a new home via a trade, with the Rams sending Skowronek and a seventh-round draft pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh round pick swaps in 2026, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The trade moves were first reported just hours after The Athletic's Diana Russini had posted that Skowronek had been released by the Rams.

Skowronek was a seventh-round draft pick by the Rams out of Notre Dame in 2021 and won a Super Bowl as a rookie, snagging two receptions for 12 yards in a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

Skowronek had his best season with the Rams in 2022, with 39 receptions for 376 receiving yards in 11 starts. Rams head coach Sean McVay also lined Skowronek up at fullback, where he scored his only NFL touchdown so far on a 17-yard run.

Rams Return 2 Star WRs in Nakua, Cupp

Texans build on the strength of their WR room

One position the Rams appear set at in 2024 is wide receiver, where 2023 fifth-round pick Puka Nacua returns after setting NFL rookie records for receptions (105), receiving yards (1,486), single-game receptions (15), and most receiving yards in a playoff game (181) while earning second-team NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl.

Also back and presumably healthy is 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, who has missed 15 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. Kupp had one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history in 2021 with 145 receptions for 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, becoming just the fourth player since 1966 to win the receiving triple crown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Los Angeles Rams have drafted two NFL All-Pro wide receivers in the last decade without having to use a first-round pick—2023 fifth-round pick Puka Nacua and 2017 third-round pick Cooper Kupp. The Rams have used a first-round pick on a wide receiver just once in the last 20 years, when they selected West Virginia's Tavon Austin at No. 8 overall in 2013.

Kupp capped that season by earning Super Bowl MVP honors with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, in the win over the Bengals. Kupp signed a 3-year, $80 million contract extension before the 2022 season.

The Rams also added a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, taking Texas' Jordan Whittington in the sixth round.

The Texans, meanwhile, find themselves unexpectedly needing depth in their wide receivers room after second-year player Tank Dell suffered a gunshot wound while a bystander at a private event in Sanford, Florida, on April 28, although the team has said they expect Dell to make a "full recovery."

Skowronek joins a stacked receiver room in Houston that includes Dell, perennial All-Pro Stefon Diggs, and the Texans' 2023 leading receiver, Nico Collins. They'll also have newly extended TE Dalton Schultz as well as fourth-round TE Cade Stover.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.