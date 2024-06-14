Highlights Rams tried to trade up for TE Brock Bowers but were rejected by the Jets, shifting focus to defense.

Days before the 2024 NFL Draft, it was rumored that the Los Angeles Rams were interested in moving up in the first round to take tight end Brock Bowers.

It was also reported that the New York Jets were fielding calls for the 10th-overall pick, as the first round was dominated by quarterback prospects and they employ Aaron Rodgers.

Six quarterbacks would go inside the top-12 selections, making it even more enticing for non-QB-needy teams to gauge the trade market with higher-graded prospects falling down the board.

Los Angeles' interest in grabbing a talented offensive playmaker was confirmed on Friday when footage emerged of Rams' general manager Les Snead reaching out to Jets' general manager Joe Douglas regarding potential trade interest (via Ari Meirov):

Snead offered the Rams' first-round pick (19th overall) and second-round pick (52nd overall) for the Jets' first-round pick (10th overall), but Douglas quickly rejected the offer, as New York was not interested in moving down that far.

Rams Still Had A Great Draft

It was the first time L.A. made a 1st-round pick since 2016

After that brief interaction, McVay reached out to Minnesota Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell, but the 38-year-old seemed well-aware that the Vikings were 'zeroing in' on quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

In the end, New York would trade the 10th-overall pick to Minnesota, allowing the Vikings to select McCarthy, who had been their preferred target all along.

Bo Nix (Denver Broncos - 12th overall) and Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders - 13th overall) would be the ensuing picks, leaving Los Angeles to re-evaluate their board with plenty of talent falling due to the plethora of quarterbacks going towards the top of the draft.

Rams fans can only dream of what a player like Bowers could have done in this McVay offense with guys like Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp already taking up the opposing defense's attention.

Los Angeles' defensive line was a big need that had to be addressed during the 2024 NFL Draft, especially after future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Donald announced his retirement in March.

With the first 15 picks of the draft all being used on offensive players, that meant an overload of defensive players remained on the board. Staying patient was not a bad alternative plan for the Rams, as former Florida State pass rusher Jared Verse slipped to the 19th-overall pick, where L.A. snapped him up.

They doubled down in the second round, grabbing Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske to further beef up a defensive line that is attempting to fill the hole left by arguably the greatest DT in NFL history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: It was the first time since 2016 that the Rams had a made a first-round pick. That pick, of course, was quarterback Jared Goff, who went first overall, and was eventually traded to the Detroit Lions in a package that included two first-round picks for Matthew Stafford in 2021. Los Angeles would defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl that season.

This past postseason, the Lions ended the Rams' season with a 24-23 victory in the NFC divisional round when Stafford made his long awaited return to Ford Field.

Entering this season, Los Angeles is a dark horse to win the NFC West and make a deep playoff run. It will be a task, as the San Francisco 49ers are the reigning NFC champions with most of the roster returning.

The Rams open up their 2024 season on the road in Detroit on Sunday Night Football against the Lions, who are now a proven commodity.

