Highlights Los Angeles and Detroit have similar offensive rankings, but the Lions have an advantage over the Rams' run defense.

Kicking is a weak spot for both teams, with questions about consistency and reliability.

The Lions need to establish their rushing attack and control time of possession, while the Rams should rely on Stafford's passing to exploit Detroit's weak secondary.

The fifth of six playoff games on Super Wildcard Weekend sees the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the former's first home playoff game since 1993.

Following what's sure to be an intense rekindling of the Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, this intriguing battle pits former No. 1 overall picks against their former teams. Matthew Stafford isn't seeking revenge against the Lions, but Jared Goff certainly is aiming for a measure of it against the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds (via BetMGM) Team Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Detroit Lions -3 (-115) -165 51.5 (-110) Los Angeles Rams +3 (-105) +140 51.5 (-110)

Key Matchups

Rams' run defense must rise to the occasion

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

These cities may be recognized as polar opposites in the work industry but go about their business in similar fashions on the football field. In most Expected Points Added (EPA) measures, they rank very close to one another. Stafford and running back Kyren Williams’ mid-season injuries may be the most significant differentiators in the offensive metrics.

Lions & Rams Similar Analytical Rankings Team OFF EPA/Play OFF EPA/Pass OFF EPA/Rush OFF Explosive Rate OFF Exp. Pass Rate DEF EPA/Play Los Angeles 10th 13th 7th 6th 4th 20th Detroit 7th 10th 5th 3rd 3rd 19th

Both teams should have success against one another's bottom-half pass defenses (in EPA/Pass, Explosive Pass Rate, and passing yards allowed per game). If there is one notable advantage either offense carries, it's Detroit's ground game. The Lions' two-headed attack of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 1,960 yards and 23 touchdowns, powering a top-ten early-down EPA (7th) and the league's third-best Explosive Rush Rate (12.41%).

The Rams haven't been bad against the run in 2023 (14th in EPA/Rush, 10th in Explosive Rush Rate) but were gashed on the ground to the tune of 5.8-plus yards per carry by the top two ball carriers for both the San Francisco 49ers in their first meeting (the 49ers rested Christian McCaffrey in Week 18) and the Baltimore Ravens, the lone two teams with top-five EPA/rush figures they faced this year. Los Angeles will likely be headed home if Aaron Donald and Co. cannot slow down the Lions' duo.​​​​​​​

Kicking is shaky for both sides

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

An X-Factor for both teams is their kicking option. The Rams rolled with former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (17/23 FG, 13/15 XP) for their first seven games, then released him in favor of rookie Lucas Havrisik (15/20 FG, 19/22 XP) before finally pivoting back to Maher in Week 18. Maher has four games of playoff experience but also missed four extra points in the wild-card round a year ago when the Cowboys trounced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit is poised to enter the postseason with Michael Badgley. The sixth-year pro has been steady through the last four weeks of 2023 (4/4 FG, 13/15 XP) but was unable to retain the Lions’ kicking job in the offseason after playing the final 12 games of 2022 with them (20/24 FG, 33/33 XP). He claimed the starting spot ahead of Week 15 after winning what Dan Campbell deemed a “five-week competition.” Badgley has kicked for five teams in his career.

Patterson (16/18 FG, 41/44 XP) is now with the Cleveland Browns and is expected to play in place of the injured Dustin Hopkins in their wild-card game against the Houston Texans.

Betting trends

Can Detroit end a No. 3 seed skid?

Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

The Rams will spend the entire NFC postseason on the road unless they and the Green Bay Packers (No. 7 seed) both advance to the conference championship game. A win for Detroit would mean either a return trip to Dallas - and a chance to rectify an officiating mishap - or a home divisional round contest versus the Philadelphia Eagles/Bucs winner.

One notable trend of note for both teams: the NFC’s No. 6 seed has beaten the No. 3 seed in six straight seasons, winning by more than a touchdown on average. In their most recent playoff appearance, the last No. 6 seed to lose its opening game was… the Lions in 2016.

Los Angeles Rams Trends

The Rams went 5-4 on the road this season, averaging 23.7 points per game (9th-best in NFL).

Los Angeles allowed 4.5 yards per carry across its eight road contests, compared to just 3.9 yards per rush in nine home games.

Matthew Stafford’s monthly passer rating climbed at least 8.9 points every month, starting at 74.5 in September and ending at 107.2 in December.

Stafford’s third-down passer rating in 2023 was 111.3; he threw 11 touchdown passes and only one interception on the “money” down. He has 24 touchdown passes on the season.

The kicking game is far from the only aspect of special teams with which the Rams struggle. According to NFL analyst Aaron Schatz, Los Angeles has the sixth-worst special teams unit in league history, and was nearly three times as bad as 2023’s 31st-ranked bunch.

Detroit Lions Trends

The Lions were 6-2 at home in 2023, averaging 30.5 points per game (5th-best in NFL).

Detroit averaged 5.3 yards per carry in the first quarter, and 5.2 yards per carry on first down.

Jared Goff’s home passer rating (107.9) is nearly 20 points higher than his road passer rating (89.4).

The Lions and Rams are tied for 23rd in the NFL in sacks (41), but Detroit has been much better than Los Angeles at affecting opposing quarterbacks. The Lions have the league’s highest pressure rate (28.2%), while the Rams have a bottom-five pressure rate (18.7%).

Detroit’s 32-year playoff win drought is the longest in North America’s four major sports, four years longer than that of the Cincinnati Reds, who have not advanced in the MLB postseason since 1995. The Cincinnati Bengals, previous holders of the Lions’ dubious distinction, ended what was a 31-year winless stretch in the 2021-22 playoffs.

How Detroit can defeat Los Angeles

“Bite a kneecap” and own the trenches

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

At his introductory press conference, Dan Campbell infused Detroit’s organization with toughness and grit, embodying the city’s spirit. Through all the trials and tribulations of the past two seasons, the Lions have arrived and made good on their promises. If they are to beat the Rams, it will be because they brought this attitude in full force.​​​​​​​

As we’ve discussed, Detroit’s ground game has the edge on the Los Angeles rush defense. But the Lions also boast a solid rushing defense, ranking second in rush yards allowed per game (88.8), fourth in EPA/Rush, and fourth in Explosive Rush Rate. The Rams’ offense, despite its quality EPA/Rush - seen in the “key matchups” table - sits only 19th in Explosive Rush Rate.

Stafford and McVay may not need the assistance of big rushing plays to win (more on that to come), but putting them in long down-and-distance situations gives Detroit’s pass rush greater odds at finishing sacks instead of merely applying pressure like it has throughout the year. In theory, positive regression to the mean has to happen at some point. There’s no time like the present.

Offensively, the Lions need to establish the ground attack and not let up. Play action can still be effective when you’re not running the ball efficiently, but Goff is much better when the threat of Gibbs and Montgomery is legitimate. Consistently churning out yards on the ground keeps Detroit’s secondary off the field. Claim a significant advantage in time of possession, limit Stafford’s number of opportunities, and walk off the field victorious.

How Los Angeles can defeat Detroit

Stafford’s bread-and-butter can carry the day

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams may be able to consistently pick up small gains on the ground versus the Lions' stout front seven and even rip off a good chunk or two on occasion. But this game presents a golden opportunity for Stafford and McVay to show their prowess and carve up Detroit's secondary (21st in EPA/Pass, 19th in Explosive Pass Rate).

The Lions can make life around the quarterback uncomfortable but have yet to translate the pressure they apply into sacks as often as one would expect. Detroit could elect to blitz - 11th in the league in blitz percentage (28.7%) - but doing so at a higher rate would leave the backend even more vulnerable. It makes more sense to rely on the front four to affect Stafford.

Unfortunately for Detroit, Stafford's immense experience helps mitigate the impact of pressure, no matter the number of bodies headed his way. The 15-year pro has seen every coverage and pressure scheme defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could cook up. In 2023, Stafford played three games versus opponents with top-ten pressure rates and went undefeated in those outings.

Stafford should be able to stand in the pocket and deliver his trademark throw - the backside dig route - early and often. McVay's scheming makes it impossible to know whether Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, late-season addition Demarcus Robinson, or even Ben Skowronek will be on the receiving end at any given point. When the Rams are in dire need of a massive play, McVay can then dust off this beautiful 'dig n' go,' which may already be set up because of the level of execution Stafford displays on the play's standard iterations.

Los Angeles’ defense doesn’t create takeaways, picking up only 15 this season (30th in the NFL). The Lions are middle-of-the-road in giveaways, coughing up possession 23 times (14th). Aaron Donald can always circumvent the bevy of double teams thrown at him and create havoc, but the onus of this game falls squarely on the shoulders of McVay and the right arm of Stafford.

Detroit has only intercepted five passes in its home games this year. The Rams should take chances and be aggressive downfield, trusting their reliable and deep receiving corps to make plays. Rely on your veteran leadership to maintain poise in what will be a raucous environment, execute at a high clip, and head back to the West Coast with a victory in tow.

Injury Report

Sam LaPorta’s health is the game’s biggest variable

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have only six players on their injury report leading into the game, including starting tackle Rob Havenstein, who was given a veteran rest day on Wednesday. Right guard Kevin Dotson and tight end Tyler Higbee have been limited participants so far this week because of shoulder issues while starting safety Jordan Fuller has sat out due to an ankle injury.

Nine of the Lions' 14 players from their initial injury report were full participants on Thursday. The status of starting tight end Sam LaPorta has the most considerable effect on how this game goes. LaPorta, the new holder of the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end (86), has Detroit's second-most targets (120) and tied wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the team lead in touchdown receptions (10) in the regular season. He suffered a hyperextended knee and bone bruise in Week 18 but is reportedly "optimistic" about his chances of playing.

There is a nearly 50% drop off in targets from LaPorta to the next closest player, Josh Reynolds (64), who saw precisely 100 fewer targets than St. Brown. Third-string tight end James Mitchell (hand) picking up an injury during Thursday's session is far from ideal, even with backup Brock Wright's return from a hip issue. Reserve receiver/punt returner Kalif Raymond has yet to practice this week, leading the Lions to weigh their options for the special teams gig.

Key Injuries for Rams vs. Lions Player Injury Status Jordan Fuller, S (LAR) Ankle DNP on Thursday Troy Reeder, LB (LAR) Knee DNP on Thursday Kevin Dotson, G (LAR) Shoulder LP on Thursday Tyler Higbee, TE (LAR) Shoulder LP on Thursday Jerry Jacobs, CB (DET) Thigh/Knee DNP on Thursday Sam LaPorta, TE (DET) Knee DNP on Thursday Kalif Raymond, WR (DET) Knee DNP on Thursday James Mitchell, TE (DET) Hand LP on Thursday

The NFL's biggest wild-card storyline gets the sport's biggest stage. Will Stafford and McVay thrive again under the bright lights, or is it the Lions' turn in the spotlight? 8:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday can't get here soon enough.

