Highlights Former All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White signed with the Rams in part because of their history of dealing with Achilles injuries.

White said his multi-hour conversation with Sean McVay helped convince him he'd be a good fit in Los Angeles.

The Rams added White and two other secondary pieces to improve their chances of going on a deep playoff run.

Tre'Davious White has played in only 10 games the past two seasons, and has just one interception in each of his last three professional campaigns. A torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles in 2023 are to blame for derailing the two-time All-Pro's career. However, he thinks his new team can help him put those setbacks in the rearview mirror.

In his Los Angeles Rams introductory press conference on Monday, White said he is on track in his recovery from the Achilles tear. He also mentioned his decision to join the Rams stemmed, in part, due to their distinguished history of getting players who suffered his same injury back on the field.

I'm a guy that's very strategic, with my approach of how I would want my rehab to go, being that I've had an ACL before, and I know how rehab can go. So I was doing my homework. This team has rehab guys that have been very successful with the Achilles.

Neal ElAttrache, the Rams' team doctor, performed the surgery on White's torn Achilles, which occurred during a Week 4 meeting between his Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Running back Cam Akers, a former Ram, tore his Achilles in July 2021, but returned in the same year's regular season behind the combined might of him and the team medical staff.

Related Sean Payton: 'It Sure Looks Like We Have To Draft QB' But Won't Force It The Broncos own the 12th selection in this year's draft and they say they like several starters. Payton and GM George Paton have to nail this pick.

White Says the Rams Were a Good Fit

He and Sean McVay talked "a lot of ball"

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Recovery from injury is one thing: returning to form and finding further success after it is another. Luckily for White, he found a place where he, in his opinion, can do both. That belief is stoked by the words of ElAttrache, who promised him he'd be "back doing all the things I've done before" with the "hard work and dedication" both men know he has.

He isn't sure what new defensive coordinator Chris Shula has planned for him or fellow additions Darious Williams and Kamren Curl yet, but believes he could fit in "pretty much... however the team needs." What he does know, though, is the Rams wanted him so they could return to the heights they reached as Super Bowl 56 champions back in 2021-22.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: In 2019, arguably Tre'Davious White's best season, he finished the year with a 43.3 passer rating allowed when targeted, ranking first among all cornerbacks and sixth among all defensive backs.

If Los Angeles' historically bad special teams unit wasn't dooming them last season, when they made an unexpected playoff appearance, their pass defense - which ranked 25th in Explosive Pass Rate (8.6%) - was. The franchise's desire to make those woes a one-year problem led to the free agent spending spree on the three secondary pieces, guard Jonah Jackson and tight end Colby Parkinson.

No. 1 Wide Receivers vs. Rams - 2023 Opponent (Week) Receiver Production Bengals (Week 3) Ja'Marr Chase 12 receptions, 141 yards, 0 TD Eagles (Week 5) A.J. Brown 6 receptions, 127 yards, 0 TD Steelers (Week 7) George Pickens 5 receptions, 107 yards, 0 TD Cowboys (Week 8) CeeDee Lamb 12 receptions, 158 yards, 2 TD Commanders (Week 15) Terry McLaurin 6 receptions, 141 yards, 1 TD Saints (Week 16) Chris Olave 9 receptions, 123 yards, 0 TD Lions (Wild-Card Round) Amon-Ra St. Brown 7 receptions, 110 yards, 0 TD

White told reporters he and Sean McVay conversed for multiple hours on his free agent visit. When they were done talking "a lot of ball", he knew the Rams were the best place for him beyond his rehab efforts.

"We hit it off. It was very authentic, which is what I was looking for... [they have a] great staff, young group. A group of guys that's willing to work... I'm looking forward to it."

Los Angeles' playoff chances are hindered some by the presence of the San Francisco 49ers in-division. In fact, based on DraftKings betting odds, the Rams only have a 46.5% chance of making the 2024 postseason. If their big-name additions play to the best of their abilities, they may present tremendous value as an underrated sleeping giant in the NFC.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.