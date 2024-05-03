Highlights Legendary DT Aaron Donald retired at 32, leaving a void for the Rams to fill.

Losing one of the greatest players in franchise history—or even the entire NFL—is never easy to adjust to, but that's the reality the Los Angeles Rams are facing.

In March, legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald decided to hang up his cleats after a decade-long career. Donald's retirement was not entirely out of the blue as rumors over the past couple of years alluded to the possibility, but it's still surprising to see arguably the greatest DT in NFL history retire at the relatively-young age of 32.

However, the future Hall of Fame defensive tackle may not be completely done after all.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Rams general manger Les Snead revealed that he has talked with Donald about returning for the playoffs, and brought up a similar example in the past.

I did mention to Aaron that going back to our Super Bowl run, that there was a player by the name of Eric Weddle who kind of jumped into the playoffs. We signed him to the practice squad and we elevated him for four straight games to a Super Bowl championship. So, I did mention if we happen to get to the playoffs again, maybe we'll circle back and see if the cup's not quite filled.

Los Angeles Wants To Bring Donald Back For The Playoffs

Rams Have Made A Similar Move Before

Before Rams fans get too excited, though, Snead confirmed that Donald returning in the playoffs is nowhere near a guarantee. If anything, he believes it's more likely than not that it doesn't happen:

But that's just a rumor. I doubt Aaron's going to do that. Aaron's one of those guys where he's so principled, he might feel uncomfortable that, 'You know what, I didn't go through those other 18 [games] with the guys, I'm not sure I can go through the playoffs with them.' Not sure. We might tempt him. No breaking news here.

Believe it or not, there is precedent for the Rams bringing a player out of retirement to aid a championship push.

As Snead said, the Rams lured Eric Weddle, the safety who last played for the team in 2019, back to the gridiron during the 2021 playoffs. L.A. lost safeties Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp to injury just before the postseason, so bringing back an old friend was a great fallback option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When Eric Weddle played in that Super Bowl for the Rams, he was already 37 and hadn't made a Pro Bowl since 2018, while Donald will only be 33 and coming off of a First-Team All-Pro campaign in 2023.

Weddle wound up being an impact player for the Rams, recording 18 total tackles en route to a Super Bowl 56 victory.

Weddle was absolutely a great player in his time, but Donald is simply in a league of his own. If the Rams can lure Donald out of retirement, and that's a big if, he would bring a tremendous boost to an already-strong defense.

Either way, the Rams will have to find defensive success during the regular season to even create the possibility of a playoff return for Donald. To do that, they'll have to implement a good plan to replace Donald as best they can.

As things stand, it seems as though they'll be going with a quantity over quality platoon approach to the situation, with guys like Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and first-round pick Jared Verse creating a solid pass rush group.

