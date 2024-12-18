Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani on loan during the January transfer window, according to TBR Football.

Kolo Muani hasn't set the world alight at PSG like many expected after his big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt. United could look to take advantage if they are looking to add another forward to their squad in 2025, especially with doubts surrounding the future of Marcus Rashford.

Joshua Zirkzee was brought in during the summer transfer window, but he's struggled to adapt to Premier League football so far. Rasmus Hojlund is United's other option in the centre-forward, but the former Atalanta striker is still young and hasn't hit his full potential just yet.

According to a report from TBR Football, United are interested in signing Kolo Muani on a loan deal during the January transfer window. The French attacker was offered to English clubs back in October, and interest has been firmed up this month ahead of the winter. PSG are willing to allow Kolo Muani to depart on loan with an option to purchase him on a permanent deal.

Kolo Muani cost PSG a whopping £76m just last year, but he's failed to live up to that price tag so far. The French international, who earns around £200k-a-week at PSG, could be heading through the exit door, with multiple English clubs showing an interest in securing his signature.

Rashford was recently dropped from the United squad to face Manchester City at the weekend, casting major doubt over his future at Old Trafford. Speaking to Henry Winter, Rashford claimed he is now ready for a new challenge, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was sold in the January transfer window.

Although Kolo Muani isn't an identical profile to Rashford, Ruben Amorim will need to add another attacker if the latter departs in the near future. The Red Devils appear to be trying to head in a different direction after years of failure relative to their previous success, and a reset and overhaul could be what they need to take the right path once again.