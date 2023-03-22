Manchester United should avoid signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani due to his price tag, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is enjoying an impressive season with Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and he's starting to attract the interest of clubs around Europe.

Manchester United news - Randal Kolo Muani

Reports in Germany have suggested that United are willing to launch a £105m bid to sign Kolo Muani during the summer transfer window.

However, United will face competition to secure his signature. According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham and Liverpool are also interested in the French international.

It's no surprise to see some of the biggest clubs in Europe taking a look at Kolo Muani, considering his output this campaign. The former Nantes forward has provided 23 goals and assists in 24 Bundesliga games this season, as per Transfermarkt.

With Wout Weghorst only on loan until the end of the season, signing a striker could be considered a bit of a priority for the summer window.

The price tag of £105m could be a deterrent for any interested club, especially when you consider the fact he joined Frankfurt on a free transfer last summer.

What has Jones said about Kolo Muani?

Jones has suggested that although he's a big fan of the player, the price tag is a little too high and should probably be avoided by United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think stylistically, Kolo Muani is a great fit for United and I really like him as a player. I don't like the price tag.

"I don't think United should be touching him at £105m. To be honest, I'm not sure they will."

Should United sign Kolo Muani?

As previously mentioned, Kolo Muani's output is sensational and would be beneficial to any side. Despite being fairly versatile, the majority of Kolo Muani's goal contributions have come playing through the middle, a position of need for United.

Kolo Muani is by far and away Frankfurt's most threatening player in attack. The French forward has the most carries into the final third, the most take-ons completed, the most progressive carries, the most shot-creating actions, and of course, the most goals and assists, as per FBref.

Kolo Muani averages a Sofascore rating of 7.11 in the Bundesliga this season. There's no doubt he could fill a hole at United and do an impressive job, but paying £105m could be a step too far.