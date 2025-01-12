Tottenham Hotspur are being forced to play a waiting game for Randal Kolo Muani as they are refusing to include an obligation to buy in their loan offer for the Paris Saint-Germain forward, while Manchester United and Juventus are also interested in the striker, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Spurs will be hoping to bring in some new additions during the January transfer window to help save their season as they currently sit in 12th place in the Premier League table. The north London club acted fast to bring in young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, but they will likely be in the market for more signings further up the pitch.

Kolo Muani is a clear target for Tottenham, but they face competition to secure his signature. If they want to bring him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they might need to bite the bullet and up their offer for the striker.

Tottenham Must Include Obligation to Buy

Kolo Muani is happy to consider Tottenham

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Tottenham are so far refusing to include an obligation to buy in their loan offer to sign PSG attacker Kolo Muani. Spurs acted quickly to try and get ahead in the race for his signature, hoping the French international would pick them over Juventus or Manchester United.

Kolo Muani is happy to consider a move to Tottenham, but he's insisting on hearing from all interested parties before making a decision. PSG don't have a preferred destination for him, according to sources, because the only loan offers include an option to buy. PSG want an obligation of around £50m.

Juventus have a loan with an option on the table and they are growing in confidence that Kolo Muani is going to pick them over a move to England. It's understood that if Spurs were to include an obligation to buy, then would be in pole position to secure his signature. Spurs are toying with the idea of a new proposal that includes incentives that might become more tempting for PSG.

There is still a hesitancy from Tottenham to do so, and fans are starting to become frustrated with Daniel Levy for allowing this to drag on.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 13, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Monday, January 13th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Man Utd in the Picture for Kolo Muani

Tottenham could agree to obligation to buy

Manchester United remain in the picture for the signing of Kolo Muani, but they haven't been as active as Tottenham in the race so far, according to GMS sources. It's understood that Levy could change his mind and agree to an obligation of sorts, but Spurs have already started to think of backup plans in case this move doesn't go their way.

Kolo Muani has already told Juventus that he would be happy to join them, and this information has reached Tottenham, which has increased the pressure on them to try and bring him to north London.