Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of agreeing personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to a report from TBR Football.

Despite signing Dominic Solanke during the summer transfer window, Spurs are now in the market for another forward. Richarlison has struggled with injuries this season, leaving Solanke as the only natural striker option in Ange Postecoglou's squad. Heung-min Son has regularly featured through the middle at times over the last few years, but there's an argument to suggest he's better playing out wide.

Adding a versatile forward to Postecoglou's attack could be smart, with Wilson Odobert also spending a lengthy spell on the treatment table. Injuries have completely decimated Spurs' squad this campaign, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they were busy during the January transfer window.

According to a report from TBR Football, Tottenham are now on the verge of agreeing personal terms with PSG attacker Kolo Muani. The north London outfit are hoping to conclude a deal this week and have been actively working on securing his signature over the last few days.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently confirmed that Kolo Muani is now keen on making a loan move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Postecoglou is pushing to complete a deal. Kolo Muani, described as 'exceptional', will reportedly be available for around £55m to sign him on a permanent deal.

Signing a centre-forward might not seem like an immediate priority for the north London club, but they've already acted fast by bringing in Antonin Kinsky to provide competition between the sticks, with the young goalkeeper already impressing against Liverpool in the EFL Cup. Postecoglou won't just want one top player in each position, but strong competition and cover.

Kolo Muani's move to PSG hasn't worked out as he might have expected so far, but there's a reason the Ligue 1 outfit paid a hefty fee to bring him to France. If Postecoglou can help rediscover Kolo Muani's form from his Eintracht Frankfurt days, then it could be a smart addition for Spurs, especially if they secure his signature on a risk-free loan.

