NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb and his family narrowly escaped a devastating fire that engulfed their home in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this week. Cobb, along with his wife Aiyda and their three young sons, are counting their blessings after the terrifying ordeal.

The event, which has garnered significant attention, serves as a stark reminder of how quickly circumstances can change and the importance of fire safety in residential settings.

In a joint social media post, the Cobbs expressed their gratitude for their safety:

First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy. We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie.

Aiyda Cobbs wrote on Instagram Stories:

The Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage late last night and quickly spread. We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet.

The Nashville Fire Department's heroic response was swift. They arrived at the scene with flames visible from the garage. Crews worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire, but the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Brave Firefighters Respond to the Blaze

Nashville fire department's heroic response

The family also expressed their thanks to the fire department for the quick and effective response:

We can't thank Chief Caruthers, Captain Irvin and the Nashville Fire Department enough for their swift action. I can't get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head; he didn't even have water to shoot yet. I truly thought the cars were going to explode and that we would lose him to this tragedy. He is a true hero.

Despite the devastating loss of their home and belongings, the Cobbs have found solace in the support of their Nashville community and close friends. The family is currently staying with a friend as they navigate the aftermath of the fire:

Unfortunately we don't know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family. We are grateful for our incredible community in Nashville, and the support from our close friends that have given us a temporary roof over our heads and shoulders to lean on.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to Cobb's home. The structure was deemed uninhabitable due to the extensive damage. Cobb and his family were able to evacuate the home just minutes before the fire grew out of control. Firefighters arrived on the scene within five minutes of the initial 911 call.

Cobb, a 13-year NFL veteran, is currently a free agent after spending the 2023 season with the New York Jets, producing just five receptions for 39 yards and one TD.

He is known for his successful tenure with the Green Bay Packers, who have a new group of exciting young WRs, from 2011-2018 and again from 2021-2022, where he established himself as one of the franchise's all-timers in receptions (fifth), touchdown receptions (10th), and receiving yards (11th).

As the Cobbs recover from this traumatic event, they are grateful for the outpouring of support and the opportunity to focus on what truly matters most: their family's well-being.

