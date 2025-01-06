Tottenham Hotspur have asked for information on Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, and a move to the Premier League is possible this month, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has explained in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

It's been a disappointing season for Ange Postecoglou's side, partly down to some horrific injury luck. Spurs could have made a whole starting XI of players who were unavailable to face Newcastle United, which has highlighted the lack of quality throughout their whole squad.

The north London outfit currently find themselves sitting in 12th place in the Premier League table, which is a bit of a disaster considering the quality of players they have in their squad. Postecoglou will undoubtedly be hoping for new additions to arrive through the door during the January transfer window.

Tottenham Ask for Information on Kolo Muani

He could leave in January

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that Tottenham have asked for information on PSG striker Kolo Muani. The respected reporter says that it's a possibility that the French striker could move to the Premier League this month, but Juventus are also in the race to secure his signature...

"It’s a possibility but there are several clubs. Tottenham have asked for information, but also Juventus in Italy for example. It’s an open race, as PSG keep waiting for the best conditions possible."

It's not fully worked out for Kolo Muani since his move to PSG after they splashed a whopping £76m to secure his signature from Eintracht Frankfurt. The French forward only joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2023 and could already be heading through the exit door, and PSG could struggle to recoup the fee they paid for him.

The 26-year-old could be a smart addition for Spurs considering the lack of options they have in their squad. Kolo Muani's versatility would be useful for Postecoglou, with the French international able to play through the middle of attack as well as on either wing.

Tottenham did invest heavily in Dominic Solanke as a centre-forward option during the summer transfer window, but adding further quality in attack appears to be one of their priorities.