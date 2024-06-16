Highlights Randy Orton made a triumphant return at Survivor Series after an 18-month absence, sparking relief among fans.

Orton's back injury led to speculation about his future, with retirement a real prospect during his recovery.

The WWE legend considered becoming a coach, trainer, or producer post-retirement, but now aims to wrestle until he's 50.

When ‘Voices’ blasted through the speakers at the AllState Arena in Chicago, those in attendance were overjoyed to see Randy Orton back in WWE. Survivor Series marked the end of an 18-month absence as far as The Viper was concerned, and many breathed a huge sigh of relief when he emerged to join the War Games match, as, even up to the day itself, his participation in the bout wasn’t 100% certain.

First becoming sidelined in the Spring of 2022, Orton’s injury was a result of wear and tear that had built up over a long period of time, so there wasn’t a specific moment fans could point to as where the damage occurred. This meant that Randy had left WWE to try and recover from a multitude of issues all pertaining to his back, and, because of this, his injury timeframe was extremely up in the air.

As weeks and months ticked by, there was little news regarding the condition of the 14-time world champion, with small pieces of speculation being all fans had to work with regarding his future. Any update only emphasised the severity of Randy’s back trouble, and fears began to circulate over whether he’d ever make a return to the ring. The idea of the 44-year-old hanging up his boots is enough to distress fans worldwide, but, with retirement quite a real prospect for Orton during periods of his recovery, it now appears as if he had a backup plan for his next role if worse came to worse when rehabbing his back.

Orton Considered Retiring and Becoming a Coach

He also thought about being a trainer or producer

Speaking with WrestleBinge, Orton revealed what he may have done should he have had to end his in-ring career in 2022. Here, he emphasised his desire to stay with WWE post-retirement and speculated that he may have become a coach, trainer or producer.

"I would have been involved in some way, shape or form with the WWE. I think – I might be wrong – but I might be the only guy who’s only ever wrestled for one company his entire career. I could be wrong. So I don’t see any reason why I gotta leave. I see being a part of the WWE family from here on out. "And if I wouldn’t have been able to go back to wrestling, I would have been a coach, trained, done something. Maybe an on-the-road producer."

Due to his imposing stature in-ring, many may find the image of Orton wearing a headset and scripting matches a funny visual, but it may still be something that interests The Apex Predator when the time does come for him to hang up his boots. Plus, if anyone knows anything about ring psychology, it’s The Viper.

Orton Wants to Wrestle Until He's 50

That gives him a handful of years left in the ring

Following his remarkable return, Randy made it clear that he’d like to continue wrestling until he reaches 50 years old, so it seems as if he won’t have to worry about his plans post his in-ring days just yet, but he appears to be ready for the day whenever it comes.

Making his WWE debut all the way back in 2002, the Viper has spent over two decades with the company and should he wrestle until he's 50 as he intends to, he'll call it a day after spending just under 30 years inside a WWE ring. Not bad at all. As always, should more come out about the future of Randy Orton, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.