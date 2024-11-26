The 2023 Survivor Series, held in Chicago, was notable for the return of two major names. First, after the main event, Randy Orton made his comeback from over a year out with a back injury. And while the crowd exploded for the return of The Viper, the excitement went up even higher with the return of one of their own; CM Punk.

The loudest reaction of the night came from the Chicago crowd, who got to see Punk appear one more time after the show went off the air. In the 365 days since, Punk’s momentum with the fans has yet to waver, even in the face of the injury he suffered earlier this year.

CM Punk's Shock Return to WWE

It was believed there was zero chance of it happening, but never say never in WWE

Credit: WWE

Punk had been absent from WWE for 10 years, citing numerous reasons for his absence. However, this was all forgotten when he made his comeback. Punk's shock appearance was by far the most talked about moment of the event, and it's not surprising given the fact their tumultuous relationship was very much in the public eye. Punk had said some rash things about the company, while figures like Triple H had said the same rash things about Punk.

Related Why WWE Posted Five Broken Heart Emojis During Raw Explained The official WWE X account posted five broken heart emojis during Monday Night Raw, and an explanation has likely been found.

Since returning, Punk's had a memorable feud with Drew McIntyre, which culminated in a brutal Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood 2024. After the pay-per-view, The Voice of the Voiceless took a short hiatus, stating he was going to go home and spend some time with his family.

Behind the Scenes of CM Punk's WWE Return

Randy Orton was shook, and jokingly angry, at Punk's return

WWE has just dropped never-before-seen footage of CM Punk's Survivor Series 2023 return on their YouTube channel, and it features Punk and Orton having a discussion in the Gorilla Position, which for a moment threatened to turn heated.

In the footage, The Apex Predator is heard shouting at Punk: "Hey, can I not enjoy 10 minutes of my f****** return?"

Punk replies: "Everything is worth it. Just a brain on your purpose."

Then the pair go in for a hug, and all seems good again between them, which is no surprise, as it's well documented the two actually get along in real life, as well as in the WWE ring.

Randy Orton & CM Punk's Relationship

The pair realised they only clashed because they were so alike

Punk has previously admitted to having some animosity towards Orton, but explained that part of the reason they butted heads so often, was due to being so much alike. "We did not get along... but I think a lot of it is because we're probably very similar. I think because of that, I think we created some magic. Unless we watch this and we both think this sucks."

On an edition of "WWE Playback", when Punk and Orton sat down to react to their WrestleMania 27 match from 2011, where both wrestlers addressed their relationship as well as their personal issues with one another earlier in their careers, Orton specifically went into detail about not seeing eye-to-eye with Punk, stating that he didn't "hate" him, but felt that his own insecurities impacted their relationship.