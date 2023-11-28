Highlights Randy Orton made his long-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series, and he followed that up with an appearance 48 hours later on Monday Night Raw.

After making his way down to the ring, The Viper cut a visibly emotional figure before hitting his signature pose for the fans in attendance.

Orton's return is huge news for WWE, and fans can't wait to see what's in store for the legend.

When it comes to the WWE, there is a very short list of Superstars who are in a league of their own, achieving true icon status. Randy Orton is most definitely one of them, with over 20 years of in-ring action under his belt, he is one of the most decorated Superstars in the company's history. 14 World Championship titles later, Orton is now 43, with public appearances slowing down significantly in recent years.

With the likes of Triple H and The Undertaker both retiring in the last few years, Orton remains one of the few legends still active from the glory days of WWE. Just after the Attitude Era had finished for good, out came the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton. One recently returned for a sporadic run, while the other has now returned for '10 more years' if you believe what he said at the end of Survivor Series.

After almost two years out of action due to back surgery, Orton made a shocking return to the ring this past weekend, at one of WWE's biggest events of the year, Survivor Series. His entrance would lead to an insane crowd reaction, and he looked in insane shape as he took part in the remainder of the Survivor Series WarGames battle.

Randy Orton gets emotional on Raw return

Fans were hesitant that this may be just a brief cameo from The Viper, but last night saw Orton return again, this time on Monday Night Raw, and emotions were even higher. Orton would once again get a crazy pop from the crowd as the entrance music blasted through the arena. This time, you could tell he wanted to make the most of this moment, returning to Raw where he has so much history.

A video has since gone viral showing just how emotional Orton was as he made his way inside the ring. Just as he was about to hit his famous in-ring pose, he put his hands to his face, shaking his head in disbelief, before finally hitting his Viper pose, with the crowd going wild.

Talks are now stirring among the WWE community that this return from Orton could be a permanent one, with lots of chatter about the Superstar wanting to fight for another 10 years! That would take him well into his 50s, but honestly, with how insane his physique and skill levels look, another 10 years looks very much doable.

Video: Randy Orton's signature pose makes him emotional

Either way, fans are trying not to get too carried away by this return, and just enjoy it for what it is, rather than anticipating how long Orton will be back for.

After CM Punk's even more shocking return this past weekend, it seems as though the WWE could be looking to legends of the past to bring some noise back to the current roster. Fans are certainly not complaining and will be hoping for more nostalgic performances from Orton and co.

With the epic Royal Rumble on the horizon, could the WWE have something special up their sleeves involving Orton? Only time will tell.