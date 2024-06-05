Highlights Vince McMahon's departure from WWE has allowed Randy Orton to enjoy a reduced schedule he desperately needed to maintain his physical health.

The Viper has transitioned from a young champion to a veteran in WWE, mentoring and teaming up with new talent.

The new era in WWE under TKO ownership has brought positive changes to the company, expanding internationally with new partnerships and events.

Randy Orton has been fully honest in a recent podcast appearance about the new era that is currently beginning in WWE, claiming he is "happy Vince McMahon is gone from the company."

The Viper was in his hometown of St Louis, Missouri, as he saw his father, Cowboy Bob Orton, inducted into the St Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame last month. As he discussed issues with the former WWE CEO, the schedule was one topic picked out by Orton. The 14-time world champion is currently enjoying some downtime, with his last match coming on the 25th of May against Gunther in Saudi Arabia.

“Vince McMahon, he had Raw on Monday night live. He doesn’t care if you have kids. I came to him when I was 35 and my back really started going, and I pleaded with him like, ‘Man, I got to like not do as many shows, maybe do half the tour and be able to recover.’ And he just looked at me and was like, ‘Oh, I need you on those shows, Randy. Mother Nature gets us all.’"

Orton's Injury History

The Viper has enjoyed a glittering career, but as age has begun to catch up to him, he has been seen working on a reduced schedule in recent years. Currently, no reason has been given for Orton's absence from WWE programming, but it has been claimed on the most recent episode of SmackDown that he is in the process of having his knee evaluated.

Orton returned to WWE in November last year after 18 months out with an injury. Given he singled out his back issues, you have to wonder if that request being accepted could have helped the Viper, who was sidelined from wrestling following spinal fusion surgery, which almost ended his career.

A Veteran in WWE

Once debuting as the youngest world heavyweight champion in history at 24 years old, Orton has now stepped into the role of the people once helping him. At the time of his debut, he aligned himself with two of the most experienced and decorated names in wrestling, Ric Flair and Triple H, making up the Evolution stable with the pair and Batista.

The recent years of his career have seen that reduced schedule he desired take effect, but he has also formed tag teams with young wrestlers such as Matt Riddle, who has since departed from the company.

That alignment with Triple H has seen the two become good friends over the years, and surely it comes in handy for the star, with his friend stepping into the shoes of his father-in-law.

WWE's New Era

As Orton mentioned, the WWE is beginning a new era following the acquisition of the company by TKO. The media conglomerate is part of Endeavor's empire, which also owns the UFC, forming a merger between the two sports entertainment companies.

That takeover originally saw Vince McMahon continue his role with the company before the legal issues he currently faces forced him to step away from the company.

Many have praised the improvement in WWE programming since the takeover, and the international circuit has benefited also, with PPVs in the United Kingdom and France already taking place. Germany is also set to play host to a PLE for the company with Bash in Berlin.