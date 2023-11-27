Following his WWE return, Randy Orton seems to be gearing up for another decade in the ring after providing fans with an update on his future following the culmination of Survivor Series.

Heading out of Survivor Series, seemingly all that fans wanted to talk about was the shocking WWE return of CM Punk, as fans were genuinely surprised by the secrecy of the ex-AEW star's first appearance for the company since his infamous exit almost a decade ago. However, while Punk’s re-emergence was insane, it has made some fans forget about another awesome return on the show.

Going into last week’s Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had the numbers disadvantage, needing one more member to even up the odds for the men’s War Games match. Despite not officially saying his name, the crowd all cottoned on the fact that Cody had put in the call to bring Randy Orton back to WWE for the first time in over 18 months.

Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series

Many found it odd that Rhodes didn’t name-drop 'The Viper' during the reveal of his inclusion in the Survivor Series main event, and suspicions were raised about whether he truly would make a comeback from injury when the members of the babyface team shown on screen last Saturday being confused as to why Orton hadn’t shown up to the arena yet.

This was made worse when the countdown for the final entrant into the match reached zero and Randy was nowhere to be seen, inviting Judgment Day to think they’d have a five-on-four advantage. Yet, after fans had almost given up hope of seeing the 43-year-old return in War Games, ‘Voices’ blasted over the speakers and Randy was seen in WWE for the first time since May of last year.

He stopped Rhea Ripley’s plan to help Damian Priest cash-in Money in the Bank and entered the cage on an absolute tear, first going after Dominik Mysterio. Those in the AllState Arena came unglued as Orton played the hits, including hitting many draping DDTs and two RKOs, most notably hitting his iconic finisher on JD McDonagh as he fell from the top of the War Games structure.

Randy Orton says he'll stay with WWE for another ten years

There was a lot of relief that Orton had been cleared for a return and his physique when he arrived blew many fans away. After fears that he may never wrestle again, Randy looked to be in incredible shape, appearing very happy to finally be back in the squared circle hitting his signature moves.

Per a photo shared online, it would appear as if 'The Viper' doesn’t plan on calling it a day anytime soon, as he was seen indicating to the fans in attendance at Survivor Series that he has his sights set on a decade more with WWE. The picture shows Randy showing all ten fingers to the fans after the event had gone off-air, with a further video, which you can see below, showing him shouting ‘10 more years, 10 more years!’ before fist pumping at the audience and turning to leave.

This is likely to excite all WWE fans, as it doesn’t seem as if Randy’s comeback match was a one-and-done thing, which many were worried about going in. It’s easy to remember the reports that have come out emphasising the extent of the back injury that Orton has just battled back from, with some saying that doctors had advised against a return to the ring to preserve his health.

Still though, if the multi-time WWE Champion is happy enough to indicate to the live crowd that he wants to stay in WWE until at least 2033, he must be somewhat confident of being able to compete at the top level for that amount of time after missing out of 18 months of action, and we look forward to seeing what he does next.

As always, as more comes out about Randy Orton’s Survivor Series return and his WWE future, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.