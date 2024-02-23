Highlights Two of WWE's biggest Superstars in John Cena & Randy Orton have both reacted to the allegations made about Vince McMahon.

John Cena: "I’ve openly said I love the guy, I have a great relationship with the guy, so that’s that."

Randy Orton: "But, f***, I’m reading this s***. What you’ve seen and read, I’ve seen and read. As far as commenting on that, it f***** hurts my heart. It hurts my heart.”

Wrestlers have begun to voice their opinions on the controversial federal lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which led to his resignation.

McMahon stepped away from WWE and TKO Sports following a lawsuit filed by ex-employee Janel Grant. The 78-year-old was accused of serious sexual misconduct, as Grant was allegedly offered to a wrestler for sex, along with a whole host of other things. By choosing to sue, Grant voided her NDA, reported to be worth $3 million. McMahon has since released a statement refuting the claims made by Grant.

John Cena's response to Vince McMahon allegations

John Cena responded to the allegations against the former WWE chief on Sirius XM, a podcast by David Stern, and he was not quick at all to condemn his former boss, despite the serious nature of the accusations.

“There’s the saying of, ‘You don’t know who your friends are until the s*** hits the fan or your back’s against the wall’. That doesn’t make any of what’s going on any easier to swallow, but just telling somebody like, ‘Hey, I love you. Man, this is going to be a hill to climb. We’re going to see what happens and that’s that.'

"It sounds so cliché, but it has to be one day at a time. But in the same token, I’ve openly said I love the guy, I have a great relationship with the guy, so that’s that.

"It’s largely my construct of operating with honesty and communication. Those are strong leads to handling any problem or achievement. The whole thing is super unfortunate and it sucks. It deals with an individual I love and an entity I love. I want everyone to have the experience that I have. Not only do I tell a friend that I love them, but I switch to the entity and say, ‘How can I help?’”

In the interview, Cena seemed very accommodating of McMahon, despite the allegations against him. These are similar comments to Cena’s remarks about McMahon’s hush money scandal in 2023, where he was once again supportive of the ex-honcho.

Randy Orton has also commented on the McMahon allegations in an interview with SI’s Justin Barrasso. Like Cena, Orton was not quick to speak against his former boss.

“I’ve got to say this — I wouldn’t be where I am without Vince McMahon taking a chance on me a handful of times. I would not be where I am today without Vince McMahon. But, f***, I’m reading this s***. What you’ve seen and read, I’ve seen and read. As far as commenting on that, it f***** hurts my heart. It hurts my heart.”

It’s clear that Orton also feels hurt by the news of McMahon’s allegations, but he will not drop their longstanding relationship just yet. These two stars did not revile McMahon, however, former WWE Superstar Bret Hart held no punches in an interview with Slate about the allegations.

“I think, despite all of the issues I ever had with Vince, I know, deep down, I always respected him; but now, knowing what kind of a weirdo he became, I have absolutely zero respect for him. I do not think I could ever shake his hand if he extended it. Too creepy.”

Hart and McMahon have had a longstanding feud after the infamous Montreal Screwjob in 1997, which could go some way in explaining their animosity.