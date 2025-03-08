Summary Randy Orton made a big return at Elimination Chamber to save Sami Zayn from Kevin Owens.

John Cena's shocking heel turn overshadowed Orton's return.

Orton broke his silence for the first time on the Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

It's been months since the WWE Universe saw Randy Orton. But last Saturday night, the WWE's Apex Predator made his electric return at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto, Canada to save Sami Zayn from the hands of the same man who put him on the shelf, Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter had ill intentions of ending Sami Zayn's career with a piledriver on the bare floor, but Orton came in just in time to make the save.

While Orton's return was huge, it was overshadowed by arguably the most shocking moment in professional wrestling history: John Cena's earth-shaking heel turn. After winning the men's Elimination Chamber match and securing his spot as the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania, the 16-time world champion turned on Cody Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock.

Randy Orton Breaks Silence on John Cena's Heel Turn

"Now he's just a bottom for Rock"

Randy Orton opened Friday Night SmackDown this week, drawing a huge pop from the Wells Fargo Center crowd in Philadelphia. The Viper mostly went off on Owens and sent a stern warning to the man who almost ended his career just a couple of months ago. But before addressing The Prizefighter, Orton had a few words to say about John Cena's decision to turn to the dark side.

For as long as I can remember, ever since I started in this business, John Cena has always been on the top of this profession. And now he's just a bottom for Rock. I guess that gives a whole new meaning to the term Rock Bottom, doesn't it John?

For those who don't know, Rock Bottom is The Rock's finishing move. And Cena reached the lowest of lows when he sold his soul to The Rock last Saturday. He turned his back, not just on Cody Rhodes or the WWE fans, but on everything he stood for and preached over the past two decades.

Cena will challenge The American Nightmare at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 16-time WWE Champion has yet to utter a word since his shocking heel turn last Saturday. But his actions—and standing side by side with the Final Boss—meant nothing more that he is willing and desperate to do whatever he can to achieve immortality and win his 17th world title at the Showcase of the Immortals.

As for Cena and Orton, the two future Hall of Famers have had quite the history with each other. They both started their careers together and essentially rose to the top of WWE in identical fashion. Orton is just two title reigns short of Cena's 16th. Could their paths eventually cross during Cena's retirement tour?