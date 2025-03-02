Summary Randy Orton returns to WWE with a vengeance.

The Viper attempted to punt kick his bitter enemy, Kevin Owens.

A potential WrestleMania match will excite the WWE Universe.

As WWE's penultimate match of the night got underway, the WWE Universe was on the edge of their seats. The highly-anticipated bout between long-time rivals and long-time best friends, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, was an unsanctioned match that has already been lauded as a match of the year candidate. A must-watch encounter, the aftermath of the match saw Owens expose the concrete on the floor at the Rogers Centre and attempt to put Zayn on the shelf. However, before the Canadian could further inflict damage on his former tag partner, Randy Orton's music hit, marking the return of the Viper.

Randy Orton hadn't been seen on WWE programming since November, when the Apex Predator was hit with a piledriver by Owens. Having stood alongside the Canadian for large parts of 2024, with Cody Rhodes too, the Prizefighter started to lean towards his bad guy tendencies, embroiling in a trilogy feud with Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It was during this feud that Orton attempted to reason with Owens and appeal to the family man within him, but it was to no avail, as Owens injured the Viper, putting him on the shelf for over three months. Currently, on the Road to WrestleMania, Orton has made it clear that he wants payback, as he returned to WWE's Elimination Chamber and attacked Kevin Owens.

Randy Ortons Returns to WWE

The Viper came back with a vengeance

It was a matter of when, not if, Orton would return to WWE. Having enjoyed a fantastic run following his return from back injury, it would not have been the Road to WrestleMania without the Viper making his presence known. With many of the WWE Universe suspecting a feud with Owens was on the cards for the Grandest Stage of them All, not many could have predicted the heated fashion in which it kicked off.

As Owens alluded to piledriving Zayn onto the concrete floor of Toronto's Rogers Centre, Orton's infamous music hit, as the fans in attendance serenaded the future Hall of Famer. Making a beeline for the Unsanctioned match's winner, Orton and Owens took it to one another. In a moment that had jaws dropped, the Apex Predator looked to tee up a punt kick on Owens, only to be stopped at the last second. A return that was masterfully done, it came about with huge WrestleMania implications.

Owens and Orton at WrestleMania

A match months in the making

With WrestleMania 41 just two months away, the card is already taking shape. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, 2025's Royal Rumble winners, have already selected which World Champion they will be facing at the Showcase of the Immortals, with Bianca Belair also earning herself a title match, having won her Chamber match. With all World Title matches all but confirmed, there have not been any non-title matches announced yet.

A return that was months in the making, it appears Orton and Owens will be seeing this feud through until April when the pair will lock up in singles action. A match that is sure to excite the WWE Universe, fans are already awaiting the next meeting between SmackDown's main event acts.