Highlights IShowSpeed made a shock appearance at WrestleMania 40, helping Logan Paul in his match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Speed revealed his identity by saving Paul from Orton's attacks, only to be RKOd through the announcer's table later on.

Despite mixed reactions, WrestleMania 40 impressed with surprises like Speed's cameo and the integration of new stars with classic WWE figures.

IShowSpeed made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 on the 7th of April, lending a hand in Logan Paul’s triple threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Paul came out riding on a massive bottle of PRIME, before then walking up to the ring with a blue PRIME mascot. Little did the fans watching on know that inside that costume was Speed, a famous YouTuber and streamer known for his erratic personality and infectious energy.

Speed’s identity was revealed when he pulled Paul out of the ring to save him from a barrage by Orton. Once Paul was out of the ring, Speed removed a cover from his face to reveal his true identity, barking like a dog at Orton in the process.

Speed Gets Physical at WrestleMania 40

Speed’s intervention was not without consequences, though, as Orton proceeded to make his way out of the ring to confront him. Orton dragged Speed onto the announcer's table before barking back in his face. To finish the confrontation, Orton RKOd Speed through the table, leaving the YouTuber lying face-down. All that was left to be said by the commentators was “The dog is dead.”

After the bout, Speed took to social media to say: “I’m gonna be honest, everything is real man. I got a fat headache right now, my neck is kind f*****, it’s kinda stiff, it’s kinda cramped up. I got a bad wind knocked outta me. Imma just be in the hospital for one day, imma be ok – I’m not dead. I got RKOd by Randy Orton, so my head is hurting so bad. I just wanted to let y’all know that I’m ok.”

Speed’s intervention may have ended in the YouTuber being dismissed by Orton, but it gave Paul vital time to recover from the bombardment of attacks he had fended off in the match.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Logan Paul has a win percentage of 58.33% in the WWE.

Logan Paul vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens

The match began with Owens and Orton teaming up on The Maverick, slamming him into the announcer’s table multiple times. This changed when they both went for a cover at the same time, however, leading Orton to try and RKO Owens and allowing Paul to ultimately get the upper hand.

The match came to a climactic end, with Paul delivering a Frog Splash on Owens to secure the win, in spite of the fans chanting “Gatorade” at the PRIME founder. This victory secured Paul’s retention of his WWE US title, which he earned for the first time against Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in November.

Speed was not the only surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40, though, with American footballers Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson coming out to help Rey Mysterio in his match. There were also surprise appearances from former WWE stars, as John Cena and The Undertaker squared off against The Rock in a nostalgic affair.

Although bringing Speed to the WWE will upset purists, WrestleMania 40 certainly brought something for viewers young and old. The integration of trending young stars with classic WWE figureheads is an incredibly astute move, appeasing generational audiences. Loved it or hated it, WrestleMania 40 has set a high bar for future events to live up to in terms of the calibre of appearances.

Key statistic sourced from ProFightDB.