WWE legend Randy Orton has re-shared a post he made back in 2011, where he correctly predicted the rise of new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes to the top of the popular wrestling franchise.

Orton brought back attention to an old tweet he made almost 13 years ago, where he was responding to a since-deleted post by another user. His tweet from over a decade ago wrote: "Cody Rhodes has improved 10 times since the last time I've been in the ring with him. Yes, I see him as a future World Champion."

The response in his present-day retweet? "Called it."

Cody Rhodes Rise to the Top of WWE

From a mid-carder, to leaving the company, to the world champion

Only a month ago, Rhodes pulled off the biggest victory in his wrestling career to date by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in a Bloodline Rules match to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has since gone on to successfully defend his new honour for the first time against AJ Styles on the 4th of May at WrestleMania Backlash in France, prompting this retweet by Randy Orton to come to light yesterday, reminding the world that what he saw in his junior from long ago was no mere myth.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Cody Rhodes has lost 48.8% of his WWE matches.

The pair have been heavily involved in each other's careers, particularly in Rhodes' early days as a WWE Superstar. Along with having trained under the tutelage of Orton, the duo formed a team with Ted DiBiase to form "The Legacy", a three-headed force that worked together from 2008 to 2010, which resulted in The Viper winning the WWE Championship in 2009. They eventually broke up after Rhodes and DiBiase were caught trying to interfere in some of Orton's matches, leading to the latter being disqualified and thus fighting against one another.

Rhodes's career has certainly been a wild ride on his way to claiming his first world title in WWE. His first title was the World Tag Team Championship with Hardcore Holly back in 2008. After spending his first few years with the Raw brand, he was eventually drafted to SmackDown in 2010.

Cody Rhodes' WWE statistics (as of 06/05/24) Number of matches 2,029 Number of wins 1,008 (49.7%) Number of losses 991 (48.8%) Number of draws 30 (1.5%)

After a couple of middling years, Rhodes left the WWE in 2016 and began competing in other circuits such as Ring of Honor and the New Japan Pro-Wrestling, before signing a deal with the then-brand new All Elite Wrestling (AEW) promotion in 2018. He beat his half-brother Dustin Rhodes in the inaugural event and won the AEW TNT Championship three times. After his five-year-deal ended, Rhodes made a stunning return to WWE by beating Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. After many attempts, he was finally able to beat Reigns and claim the championship that had eluded him for so long.

Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, was also a star wrestler in the WWE franchise during his peak years. "The American Dream" was highly regarded as one of the finest men to ever fight in the ring, but never managed to take home the WWE Championship (back when it was the WWF). But finally, the belt came home to the Rhodes family, thanks to the talent of his son, Cody.

