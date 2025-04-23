Randy Orton has never been one to hold back his thoughts, and his recent fan interaction in Las Vegas has once again sparked discussion around WWE’s soaring ticket prices.

The Viper was approached in the hallway of the Fontainebleau Hotel after WrestleMania 41, where a few fans asked for a photo. During the casual exchange, one supporter mentioned that floor seats at Allegiant Stadium were being sold for as much as $30,000. Orton’s reaction was blunt and honest. “That’s embarrassing,” he said, putting his hands to his head in disbelief.

His wife, Kim Orton, who was by his side at the time, added her own thoughts on the matter, simply stating, “I’m not surprised.” The couple’s comments struck a chord with fans online, many of whom have long been priced out of WWE’s biggest events.

Randy Orton Has Complained About Ticket Prices Before

The Viper clearly has issues with how WWE price their events

This isn’t the first time Orton has expressed frustration over ticket pricing. Back in 2021, ahead of his WrestleMania 37 match against the late Bray Wyatt, then known as The Fiend, Orton revealed he had to spend $20,000 of his own money just to get seats for his wife and children. He openly admitted it felt excessive and questioned how WWE could justify such high prices, even for its own talent.

WWE’s ticket costs have continued to rise, especially for Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. Packages often include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, and ringside access, but they also come with eye-watering price tags. While the company rakes in revenue through these offerings, there are growing concerns that loyal fans are being priced out of the action.

Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 Involvement

The veteran shared the ring with fan-favourite Joe Hendry