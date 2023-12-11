In the summer of 2022, Vince McMahon stepped down from his ative roles in WWE, allowing his son-in-law, Triple H, to take over the reins on the creative side of things. 'The Game' has done an excellent job in the 17 months or so since, making several major changes across the board in an effort to improve the company and the television product.

The final years of Vince's tenure in charge had seen things trend in a negative direction, and fans welcomed his departure. The appointment of the 'Cerebral Assassin' was great news for many, and things immediately began to take a turn for the positive.

Numerous changes were made that helped the product. He brought back several formerly discarded stars such as Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, he placed far more emphasis on the in-ring product than there had been in years, and the talent was given more freedom with their characters than seemingly ever before.

How Triple H has changed WWE for the better

Another area in which Triple H has improved WWE, though, is one that might go unnoticed by fans watching the content on television. Randy Orton has revealed all, though, in his recent appearance on Logan Paul's podcast.

Orton made his return to WWE after 18 months on the shelf recently. He'd been out of action since May 2022 after suffering a serious back injury, so had been inactive for the entirety of Triple H's regime, but returned at Survivor Series and is set to play a major role in the company going forward, now being in the best shape of his life.

To celebrate his return, Orton appeared on Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, where he discussed the differences between Triple H's run in charge as opposed to McMahon's. He revealed that by allowing wrestlers to take time off to spend with their loved ones, Triple H has changed WWE for the better. He also credited Triple H's recent health scares as the catalyst for such a change.

I think recently for him because he had the health scare and everything, I think he realizes how important family time is. That is one thing that has changed. I think back in the day you were missing birthdays, you were missing anniversaries, you were missing holidays, and there was no either way about it. Like, you wouldn't even ask for off. Now, there is leniency there. Now, he will make sure that you will get home for the birth of your baby, or make sure that you get home for that birthday. Because he understands now how important that is. I think company-wide, that has been a change for the better.

Sami Zayn has been granted time off by WWE

In the past, WWE superstars were expected to behave like robots, performing all year round on the road with very little time to spend with family. This would lead to them missing valuable milestones with their loved ones and it was a large source of misery for a lot of the talent and played a part in the departure of some. Allowing stars to actually share precious moments with their family feels like such a straightforward decision, but it's a huge one.

That's already being seen now, with Sami Zayn being written off TV after an attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre during last week's episode of Raw. The reason for the angle, per the Wrestling Observer, is because the WrestleMania 39 main eventer was granted some well-deserved time off.

That's not all, as Fightful is reporting that WWE is not running any live events between December 19 and 25, allowing talent, crew and backstage staff to spend some much needed time with their friends and families over the holiday period.