Randy Orton wants to see WWE bring back his former tag team partner, Matt Riddle, according to the King of Bros himself. At 2023’s Survivor Series, Randy Orton made his stunning return to WWE after being sidelined for 18 months due to a serious back injury, creating a moment that will be replayed for years to come. Now, he’s slotted himself perfectly as a top babyface on SmackDown and is often mixing it up with The Bloodline alongside Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes. However, there wasn’t really an end to what The Viper was doing before his recent absence.

From April 2021 to May 2022, The Apex Predator was part of a tag team with Riddle, with the duo being known collectively as RK-Bro. Riddle’s comedic timing and laid-back character mixed with the stoicism of Orton made for a usually entertaining pairing that was successful for both men. Together, they won the Raw Tag Team Titles twice and were the last to hold the set of championships before The Usos unified the two sets of gold, while also providing fans with many memorable moments before Randy’s unfortunate injury.

But, in September of 2023, Riddle was released by WWE. This was due to a myriad of different factors, including a controversial incident in which he accused an airport worker of inappropriate conduct before it later came out that The Original Bro was heavily intoxicated and was himself being disruptive during the conflict with the employee. With him gone, an RK-Bro reunion was seemingly impossible.

Orton Wants Riddle Back

He keeps asking the star about a possible return

Although, it now seems as if, despite his current role in WWE, Randy Orton is keen to have his former tag team partner make a comeback. Talking with MuscleManMalcolm, Riddle revealed that The Viper is always trying to gauge his interest regarding a WWE return.

"I talked to Randy probably a week and a half, two weeks ago about an arcade, we talked about some other stuff, just hanging out. He always asks me if I wanna come back, and I'm like, 'Maybe one day.' Right now, with the kid and everything, I'm enjoying my time, and I'm trying to get my life all together. Not that you'll ever get your life together, but yeah, you know, things have been really good. I'm focusing a lot on myself and other things."

While it was initially unclear what the future would hold for Riddle when he was released by WWE, he has managed to find some success in the wrestling business outside of the company.

Riddle Has Also Appeared in Several Major Promotions

He's wrestled for New Japan and MLW among others

Riddle has remained in the wrestling world since leaving WWE, first popping up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. There, he defeated company icon Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the NJPW World Television Championship, a title he held for 49 days. He has also made appearances for MLW and AAA, as well as various independent promotions across the United States. The 38-year-old currently holds the Combat 1 World Championship.

Along with his tag title reigns, Matt has a United States Championship run to show for his WWE run which ended last September. However, it’s always possible that Orton is able to convince the company to let Riddle come back if he is open to it in future. As always, should more come out about a potential WWE return for Matt Riddle, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.