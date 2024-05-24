Highlights Randy Orton defied retirement advice from neurologists and made a heroic return to WWE, proving he still has what it takes in the ring.

Orton, a key figure on SmackDown, has formed an unlikely alliance with Kevin Owens and has reached the final stages of the King of the Ring tournament.

Despite Orton's history of back injuries, he continues to impress fans with his in-ring performances, making every match he competes in a must-watch event.

14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton is one of the biggest household names in wrestling history and will have played a key part in the childhood of many fans around the world. However, many were worried that The Apex Predator’s legendary career had been brought to an abrupt end when he was sidelined in May 2022, with little coming out about his future.

For just under 18 months, Randy was completely gone from WWE TV, and the general belief was that he was having to deal with a very serious back injury that had gotten worse over time. As the months came and went, concern for The Viper continued to grow as rumours of an in-ring return didn’t appear likely.

Related Randy Orton Shares His 2011 Tweet About Cody Rhodes WWE legend Randy Orton has highlighted the tweet he posted back in 2011 about Cody Rhodes, and boy does it look interesting now.

Thankfully though, Orton’s iconic theme music blasted through the speakers at the AllState Arena in Chicago, and Randy completely the lineup of Cody Rhodes’ War Games team. Understandably, he didn’t get too physical, but it didn’t matter as just having the star back on our screens was enough for everyone watching this past November’s spectacle event. It was also special as Orton might not have come back at all if he listened to his advisors.

Orton Was Told to Retire by Neurologists

He considered it for a while

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Orton has revealed that top neurologists advised him to retire when discussing his recovery from injury, and the 44-year-old has even said that the idea sat with him for the first six months that he was out.

"I had top neurologists telling me that, 'You know what, you had a great career, you have a life after wrestling, and you wanna be comfortable. You don't wanna be in pain the rest of your life. We're gonna fix your back, but you're gonna have to stop wrestling.' "The first six months that I was out, I had that in the back of my head, and it was tough. It was mentally very challenging."

Ultimately, the Viper didn't listen to the advice and instead worked on his return to WWE and had his heroic homecoming in late 2023. Since then, he's more than proved that he made the right decision and can still go inside the squared circle.

Orton Has Been a Key Figure on Smackdown

The Apex Predator could win the King of the Ring

Now he’s back, Orton has become commonplace on SmackDown, and can currently be found enjoying an amicable friendship with Kevin Owens. The Viper and The Prizefighter aren’t usually known for being friendly with other roster members, but their alliance together saw them battle The Bloodline in France.

Next, he could even add the King of the Ring crown to his collection, as he takes on Tama Tonga in the tournament’s SmackDown semi-final when the blue brand emanates from Saudi Arabia this Friday. Should he make it to the final just 24 hours later, it’ll be The Ring General GUNTHER who will be waiting for him at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on the 25th of May, and the potential match-up is one that many never thought they’d ever see.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Randy Orton has won 14 world championships in WWE

On this, it’s certainly worth noting that the Austrian, who has multiple ways to finish off an opponent, has been securing many wins with a Boston Crab so far in his tournament matches. So, should he lock it in on Orton, this would play off his very real history with back damage which we now know almost led him to retirement, and could provide a tense moment in the structure of the King of the Ring final. Regardless of whether he is crowned this weekend, every match Orton partakes in from now until the end of his career is a blessing for viewers around the world, especially given just how close he was to hanging up his boots during his last absence. As always, should more come out about Randy Orton’s near-retirement due to injury, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.