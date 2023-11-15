Randy Orton's return to WWE is just days away, as the multi-time World Champion is set to take part in the Survivor Series WarGames match next weekend.

WWE recently announced that the legendary WarGames match will be making its highly anticipated return at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event in a massive way. Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will team with Drew McIntyre to take on a team led by Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes' team features Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and according to Fightful, Orton is set to be announced as the final member of the team in what will be his first match since May 2022.

Randy Orton will return to WWE TV next week

Orton has been on the shelf for over a year with a 'severe' back injury that required fusion surgery to fix. The injury put his entire career in jeopardy, with people within WWE fearing last year that Randy may actually never be able to return.

However, Orton has been back at the Performance Center working on a comeback, with Triple H and co being 'extra cautious' over his comeback, but the time has come for the multi-time WWE Champion to step back into the ring.

Fightful explains that WWE will be announcing Orton's return before Survivor Series, mainly as a precautionary measure to avoid fans turning on the legend if he's revealed as the 'mystery fifth man' instead of CM Punk.

Randy Orton isn't winning a World Champion when he returns to WWE

News of Orton's impending return to television has been circulating for quite some time, even before he was seen training at the Performance Center. Many felt that a reunion between Randy and Matt Riddle was the way to go, but with the former UFC star being released by WWE in September, that now won't be happening.

It was previously reported that Triple H looked to have his former Evolution running buddy return to television and immediately claim a major championship, although Fightful recently shot down these rumors, stating that the creative team at present hasn't discussed giving Orton a run with a major title just yet, but that is not to say they won't wrestle with the idea somewhere down the line when Orton has re-established himself in storylines.

Orton's last WWE title reign lasted only 22 days back in 2020, but it made him a 14-time World Champion, a record that he also shares with Triple H himself.

WWE is expected to announce the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' WarGames team at Survivor Series - and Randy Orton's return - potentially as soon as the November 20 episode of Raw.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you up to date if plans are set to change before the massive Premium Live Event, which is scheduled to air on November 25, at the legendary Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, which also just so happens to be a stone's throw away from CM Punk's stomping grounds.