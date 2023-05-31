Randy Orton has been missing in action from WWE since May 2022, and it has now been revealed that a return is possible for The Viper sometime in 2023.

The 14-time world champion was last seen in action as part of a tag team with Matt Riddle and was feuding with The Bloodline when he had to take a break from wrestling due to a back injury. Subsequently, Randy underwent fusion surgery and has reportedly been training for his in-ring return.

However, news surfaced earlier this year that he may never return to wrestle again as his father "Cowboy" Bob Orton said in an interview that doctors have advised Randy against active competition. A recent report from Ringside News has emerged that suggests WWE fans could see Randy wrestling again. And if this report is to be believed, The Viper may be seen competing again inside a WWE ring as an active wrestler on the roster.

This report claims that plans are being put in place for Randy's return later this year, and it will likely happen following the summer.

This comes across as welcome news for fans of the wrestler and makes for an opportunity to take a look at the WWE roster to figure out who could be a likely opponent for The Viper upon his return. Thus, here are five possible opponents for Randy Orton if he returns to wrestling in WWE.

RELATED: 5 WWE Wrestlers Who Could Be The Next Randy Orton

5 Chad Gable

Chad Gable is one of the most underrated wrestlers currently on the WWE roster. A major reason he is not pushed is presumably owing to his size, and that is nothing new in WWE as they are known to equate physical stature to wrestling prowess.

Notwithstanding, Gable is one of the best technical wrestlers present on the roster and is also someone who deserves a major push. In his current gimmick, Gable portrays a tweener persona which is a bit of a comedy act, and he is often seen taking pinfalls for his team which also features Otis. While the former Olympian has been a regular on WWE television, he is due a singles run with many equating him to Kurt Angle.

One can clearly see the similarities between the two Olympians. With Kurt having feuded with Randy in the past, it provides WWE a template for having Gable reprise the WWE Hall of Famer's role upon Randy's return. While the 14-time champion will likely return as a babyface, it will be a good opportunity to freshen up Gable's character and have him turn heel on Randy.

Gable's work ethic as well as his ability to take bumps and sell moves will make him an ideal first opponent for Randy upon his return.

4 Solo Sikoa

Any wrestler sidelined due to injury for a considerable period almost guarantees a return to a thunderous ovation. Randy Orton, given his status within the promotion and body of work, will more than likely receive a similar response from the WWE Universe. Thus, it makes sense to have him feud with a natural heel upon his return.

Solo Sikoa, the enforcer of The Bloodline, fulfills that criterion. Further, this feud will provide a continuation to the storyline that was paused owing to Randy's back injury. Thus, WWE may be able to address what has been a long-standing criticism of their booking which is deemed to not pay off long-term stories.

The Samoan wrestler will also benefit from sharing the stage and limelight with a decorated veteran. And if WWE decides to have Solo come out victorious, which they ideally should, he will carry a lot of momentum and potentially become part of the main event scene.

3 Montez Ford

Montez Ford is as likely as any on the roster to get a major push as a singles wrestler. A feud against Randy Orton will legitimately establish him among the fans as a notable member of the current roster.

Ford possesses all the tools to be a successful singles superstar and potentially stake a permanent claim in the upper mid-card of WWE. Perhaps with Randy's help, The Street Profits member can even propel himself to the main event scene. And if WWE is not keen on turning Ford into a heel, they can even have him work with Randy as a babyface whose gimmick is to earn the respect of his compatriots and the fans by competing against the best in the business.

The two will likely have strong chemistry within the ring given their complementary wrestling styles. Three matches would suffice in this feud, with one win apiece ending in a rubber match to settle the score. WWE may even slowly have Randy turn heel, a persona that comes quite naturally to The Viper.

If not for anything else, WWE should book this feud solely to create a context-free highlight moment of Ford soaring into orbit from the top rope only for Randy to catch him midair for an RKO!

RELATED: 5 Wrestlers Who Were Part Of The US Military

2 Matt Riddle

Former tag team partner turned enemy is a story told by wrestling promotions around the world many times over. However, every time the story is told right, it strikes a chord and makes for an extremely emotionally charged feud.

Here is WWE's chance to tell that story again but differently. In case Randy is cleared to return to in-ring action, WWE may eventually delay the feud by having him side with Riddle in some capacity before either man turns on the other.

The advantage of having Riddle and Randy feud is the existing backstory between the two from when they were RAW Tag Team Champions. Riddle was even borrowing from Randy's move-set when they were partnering. If Randy does return to in-ring competition, wrestling fans may see the implosion of RK-Bro. The two will likely have striking chemistry and with Riddle being a versatile wrestler, the matches will make for very watchable spectacles.

And eventually, when Randy does indeed call it quits or settles for a lighter schedule, Riddle can very well become the next Viper.

1 Cody Rhodes

There is still a clause attached to Randy Orton's in-ring return. However, if that return does indeed materialize, he should irreproachably be part of the Cody Rhodes story that the latter so wishes to finish.

In Randy's long, illustrious WWE career, there are very few remaining on the current roster who he has a history with The Viper dating back more than a decade. Most of Randy's former foes are either retired, in another promotion, or in the movies with a part-time schedule. Among those few foes still signed by WWE, the one who stands out is Cody.

RELATED: WWE Night Of Champions 2023: 4 Things They Got Right (& 4 They Got Wrong)

The two go back to Cody's initial run in WWE as part of the 'Legacy' faction. Since then, so much water has passed under the bridge with The American Nightmare having charted a long, arduous path back to WWE and onto the main event picture. The promos between the two will be must-watch television and, if they are allowed to shoot, there could be some fiery segments in their feud.

Further, if Cody is comfortable referencing his late father, Dusty Rhodes, as he did on the road to WrestleMania, there is a backstory involving The American Dream, Randy, and Cody that can make this feud feel very personal to both wrestlers.

The timing could also set up the feud perfectly. With Randy supposedly returning after the summer, The Viper can be Cody's final hurdle before finally challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again.