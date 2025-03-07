Summary Randy Orton made a seismic return in Toronto after being written off TV for three months.

Following his time away, Orton will next be seen on SmackDown in Europe.

Orton's forthcoming appearances in Europe hint at a bitter rival showdown at WrestleMania.

Following WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, the WWE Universe hasn't stopped talking about the events that unfolded. Most notably, The Rock orchestrated one of the most jaw-dropping moments in WWE history, as John Cena broke hearts and turned heel for the first time in his career. However, this wasn't the only noteworthy moment of the night.

Prior to the main event in Toronto, two seismic returns happened, both equally impressive. To start the night, Jade Cargill returned to attack Naomi in the women's Chamber before Randy Orton made himself seen, coming to save Sami Zayn following his loss at the hands of Kevin Owens. Back in the fold for the Road to WrestleMania, WWE has announced three dates in Europe for the Viper before the Showcase of the Immortals.

Randy Orton hadn't been seen for three months before his eruptive return in Toronto. Written off TV due to a piledriver from Kevin Owens, the Viper had been enjoying some of the best work of his career following his recovery from a career-threatening back injury in 2023. Entertaining crowds as a face, whilst Cena works on becoming a heel, something the WWE Universe thought they'd never see, fans will now get to see the Viper in Europe for three nights, as WWE announced Orton's appearances for SmackDown.

Randy Orton's Upcoming SmackDown Appearances

The Viper will be in three European countries

Back in November 2024, the WWE announced they would be touring Europe before the Grandest Stage of them All in Las Vegas. An 11-city tour that will see the company make its presence felt in nine different countries; stars such as John Cena and CM Punk have been announced for the tour. Adding to an already star-studded line-up, WWE took to X to announce Randy Orton would be arriving in Europe for three March shows.

Show Location Arena Date Tickets 1. Barcelona, Spain Olimpic Arena March 14, 2025 Mitaquilla 2. Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena March 21, 2025 Ticketone 3. London, England O2 Arena March 28, 2025 Axs

Notably, Orton's appearances in Italy and England will see the future Hall of Famer appear on the same show as the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, who has also been announced for these dates. Elsewhere, Orton's inclusion on the O2 Arena show in London has been speculated to be because of CM Punk's removal from two European dates, this being one of those.

Orton's Road to WrestleMania

The Viper will seemingly face a bitter rival

As mentioned, Orton's return at the Chamber was motivated by his need for payback on Owens. Having stood side-by-side for months with Cody Rhodes, Owens would fall back to old habits and turn on the Viper before embarking on a trilogy of highly acclaimed matches with the American Nightmare. Returning on the Road to WrestleMania, it has been reported that the plan for the Showcase of the Immortals is for Owens and Orton to lock up on the Grandest Stage of them All.