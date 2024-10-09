With SmackDown having just moved to the USA Network, and Monday Night Raw soon to be on Netflix, WWE is experiencing wholesale changes, and their developmental programme isn't immune, with NXT having moved to a new network, The CW.

Working under a new network means new goals and this always leads to star-studded shows in order to attract a new section of fans and to spike ratings. Having had CM Punk last week, it was NXT's turn to host Randy Orton this week, with The Viper taking on up-and-comer Je'von Evans in a match that featured a high-level botch, but it was the post-match reaction of veteran Orton that got everyone's attention.

Randy Orton is a simple man, he arrives, he RKOs, he leaves, and it was this simplicity that led a lot of people to be surprised that he would be going out of his way to visit NXT, something he hadn't done since 2013, when he defeated Damian Sandow.

Randy Orton Features on WWE NXT

The Viper didn't just turn up, though, he also laced up his boots and had a match

With The Viper's hometown of St Louis, Missouri playing host to the second episode of CW's NXT, it was only fair that the 14-time WWE World Champion would show up, but when it was announced that it would be in-ring action and not just a promo segment, like CM Punk, the WWE Universe was more than excited, more so when it was revealed he would face off against fan favourite, Je'Von Evans.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: As of the 9th of October 2024, Randy Orton has had 2,453 matches in WWE.

Evans, a nifty high-flyer, is just 20 years old and already wrestling on national TV, performing to a level that is beyond his years. A man who poses a complete clash of styles to the refined, story-telling in-ring ways of Randy Orton, it was the intrigue in how these styles would go against each other that led people to tune in to NXT.

Je'Von Evans' Botch vs Randy Orton

In what was a fantastic 11-minute match, the culmination of the bout featured a botch, as Evans went for a top rope manoeuvre, but his speed of rotation was too much for Orton to hit the RKO, with The Viper missing his target and Evans landing flat on the mat.

Randy Orton's WWE stats (as of 09/10/24) Total number of matches 2,453 Total number of wins 1,301 (53%) Total number of losses 1,081 (44.1%) Total number of draws 71 (2.9%)

In quick-thinking, Orton got Evans back up and hit his infamous RKO to finish the match, with the post-match reaction of Evans going viral online, as the 20-year-old could be seen apologising to Orton, with a calm and collected Viper telling him "it's okay, you're the man."

A wholesome moment, in which an up-and-comer felt he let down a veteran, Orton showed just why he is in the position he is in as a legend in the business. However, it did raise an interesting parallel to earlier on in Orton's career and shows just how much he has grown as a person.

Randy Orton Berated Kofi Kingston For Botched RKO

Orton hasn't always found it easy to forgive a botch, as back in 2010, he was facing off against Kofi Kingston on an episode of Raw, when The New Day member got up off the mat too quickly, meaning Orton couldn't hit his punt kick, and had to settle for using the RKO instead, a move he wasn't using as much.

A livid Orton stormed around the ring yelling "stupid" at Kingston, in a moment that allegedly cost him a huge push in the company.

Clearly, having grown a lot over the years, it is nice to see Orton remain so composed and embrace Evans, in a moment that must have been daunting for the 20-year-old.